Star Wars: Ahsoka Finally Reveals SPOILER

Star Wars: Ahsoka spoilers will follow! The latest episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka has been released on Disney+ and the highly anticipated series has finally answered one of its biggest questions, Where are Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger? With the new Ahsoka episode both characters finally made their first appearance in the Star Wars series, and by extension their first real appearances in live-action. Ahead of the premiere to Star Wars: Ahsoka, a lot of the series was being pitched to viewers as being specifically about finding both of these characters, so their arrival comes perhaps a little later than some Star Wars fans would have liked. The good news now though is that we have answers for both Thrawn and Ezra, and they're both seemingly here until the Ahsoka's conclusion in two weeks. Once again, Ahsoka spoilers appear below.

Where was Thrawn after Rebels?

As Star Wars fans know, in the final of Star Wars Rebels, Ezra and Thrawn were flung to the far ends of hyperspace by the giant space whales, The Purrgil. Finding Ezra has been both Ahsoka and Sabine's mission for some time, while preventing the return of Thrawn to their galaxy was always something they had to consider as well. What Star Wars: Ahsoka part 6, titled " Far, Far Away" reveals however, is that Thrawn, his capital ship, and their remaining troops, have been stuck on a planet called Peridea. It's revealed that this planet is not only an ancient home to the Nightsisters of Dathomir, but is also where Purrgil go to die, as evidenced by their bones strewn about its atmosphere.

Who is playing Thrawn in Ahsoka?

The role of Grand Admiral Thrawn is played in Ahsoka by none other than Lars Mikkelsen. Though most of the cast of Ahsoka, including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, have actually replaced the voice actors that player the characters on Star Wars Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen did both. Having previously leant his voice to the role of Thrawn for 13 episodes of the animated series, Lars Mikkelsen joins a rare group of people that have voice a character in an animated Star Wars project and later reprised the role in live-action.

Is Ezra alive in Ahsoka?

The short answer is, YES, Ezra Bridger is alive in the events of Star Wars: Ahsoka. After Baylan Skoll, Morgan Elsbeth, and Sabine find Thrawn he puts his next plan into action, finding Ezra by using Sabine. They offer Sabine a mount, supplies, and their last known intelligence about Ezra, pretending to act in good faith and allowing her to find her lost friend. In fact they're waiting for her to find him only for Baylan and Shin Hati to then destroy both of them.

After wandering the country side of Peridea for some time, Sabine comes across some tiny hermit crab people called Noti. When one of them notices the Rebels logo on her shoulder, they reveal themselves to be wearing a pendant with a Rebels logo, nodding along when asked if they know "Ezra Bridger." The Noti take Sabine to their village where she is finally reunited with her friend, Ezra. He thanks her for finding him and says he can't wait to go home.

Who is playing Ezra in Ahsoka?

The role of Ezra Bridger, voiced by Taylor Gray in Star Wars Rebels, is played in live-action by a different actor, Eman Esfandi, in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Previously Eman Esfandi only appeared in Star Wars: Ahsoka as Ezra in a hologram, but the actor has now made his live-action debut in the series and brought the older version of the character to fans across the galaxy.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.