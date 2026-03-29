Everything Coming to Pluto TV in April 2026

We’re almost at the end of March and with spring in full swing it’s also time for a little refresh when it comes to what’s available on streaming. The various streaming platforms have started to reveal what’s new for the month of April and it isn’t just paid platforms updating movie and television fans. Free streaming is also updating their offerings and viewers, including Pluto TV.

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April is going to be a great month for fans of Pluto TV. When it comes to movies, Pluto TV is adding a lot of fantastic offerings for the month of April across numerous categories. Comedy fans get Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde while fans of drama and thrillers get The Godfather Saga. Action, Sci-Fi, Romance, Musical, Classics, and Westerns are all getting some great movies, too. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Pluto TV in April. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated everything drops on April 1st — and the list is organized by genre to make it even easier to find what you love.

Comedy

48 Hrs.

Action Point

Another 48 Hrs.

Back to School (1986)

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

The Big Short

Blended

Blue Streak

Boomerang

Buddy Games

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Caddyshack

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Click

Coming to America

Daddy’s Home

Death at a Funeral

Dick (1999)

The Dictator

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Election

Eurotrip

Everybody Wants Some!!

First Sunday

Friday

Friday After Next

The Golden Child

Good Burger

The Green Hornet

The Guilt Trip

Happy Gilmore

Harlem Nights

Here Comes the Boom

I Love You, Man

I Spy

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Kinky Boots

Lady of the Manor

Last Vegas

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Life (1999)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Major League

Moms’ Night Out

National Security

Next Friday

A Night at the Roxbury

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Norbit

Pineapple Express

Private Parts

Problemista

Queenpins

Sausage Party

She’s Out of My League

Soapdish

Soul Plane

Things Are Tough All Over

Three Amigos!

Trading Places

Up in Smoke

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Zach and Miri Make a Porno

Action & Sci-Fi

2 Days in the Valley

Anna (2019)

Clear and Present Danger

The Contractor (2022)

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Frank Miller’s Sin City

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Gemini Man

High Life

Hollow Man

Hudson Hawk

Jack Reacher

Layer Cake

The Lookout

The Mechanic (2011)

Mob Town

Most Wanted (1997)

The One (2001)

Paid in Full

Raw Deal (1986)

The Raid: Redemption

The Raid 2

Road House (1989)

The Score

Starship Troopers

Striking Distance

Turbulence (1997)

Ultraviolet

Under the Skin

Universal Soldier

War on Everyone

Drama & Thriller

Better Luck Tomorrow

Birthday Girl

Bottom of the 9th

Braveheart

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Double Jeopardy

Dream Scenario

Eddie and the Cruisers

Eighth Grade

The End of the Tour

Fatal Attraction

The Gambler (2014)

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Hoosiers

House of Gucci

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Master (2012)

Mid90s

Molly’s Game

Mr. Holmes

Pi

Postcards From the Edge

Primal Fear

Pulp Fiction

The Rover

Rules of Engagement

Same Kind of Different As Me

Saul: The Journey to Damascus

Shutter Island

The Social Network

The Soloist

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

There Will Be Blood

Twisted (2004)

The Virgin Suicides

Woman in Gold

The Wolf of Wall Street

Romance & Musical

Almost Famous

As Good As It Gets

Becoming Jane

Clueless

Cyrano

Dicks: The Musical

Failure to Launch

The First Wives Club

Footloose (2011)

Grease

Heartburn

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Mortal Instruments

Moonstruck

Mrs. Winterbourne

Needle in a Timestack

Overboard (1987)

Selena

Sense & Sensibility

She’s All That

Something’s Gotta Give

Steel Magnolias

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Titanic

Classics & Westerns

A Fistful of Dollars

Fist of Fury

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Hondo

Houdini (1953)

Roman Holiday

Stalag 17

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