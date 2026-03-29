Everything Coming to Pluto TV in April 2026

We’re almost at the end of March and with spring in full swing it’s also time for a little refresh when it comes to what’s available on streaming. The various streaming platforms have started to reveal what’s new for the month of April and it isn’t just paid platforms updating movie and television fans. Free streaming is also updating their offerings and viewers, including Pluto TV.
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April is going to be a great month for fans of Pluto TV. When it comes to movies, Pluto TV is adding a lot of fantastic offerings for the month of April across numerous categories. Comedy fans get Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde while fans of drama and thrillers get The Godfather Saga. Action, Sci-Fi, Romance, Musical, Classics, and Westerns are all getting some great movies, too. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Pluto TV in April. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated everything drops on April 1st — and the list is organized by genre to make it even easier to find what you love.
Comedy
48 Hrs.
Action Point
Another 48 Hrs.
Back to School (1986)
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
The Big Short
Blended
Blue Streak
Boomerang
Buddy Games
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
Caddyshack
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Click
Coming to America
Daddy’s Home
Death at a Funeral
Dick (1999)
The Dictator
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Election
Eurotrip
Everybody Wants Some!!
First Sunday
Friday
Friday After Next
The Golden Child
Good Burger
The Green Hornet
The Guilt Trip
Happy Gilmore
Harlem Nights
Here Comes the Boom
I Love You, Man
I Spy
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Kinky Boots
Lady of the Manor
Last Vegas
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Life (1999)
The Longest Yard (2005)
Major League
Moms’ Night Out
National Security
Next Friday
A Night at the Roxbury
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Norbit
Pineapple Express
Private Parts
Problemista
Queenpins
Sausage Party
She’s Out of My League
Soapdish
Soul Plane
Things Are Tough All Over
Three Amigos!
Trading Places
Up in Smoke
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Zach and Miri Make a Porno
Action & Sci-Fi
2 Days in the Valley
Anna (2019)
Clear and Present Danger
The Contractor (2022)
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Frank Miller’s Sin City
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Gemini Man
High Life
Hollow Man
Hudson Hawk
Jack Reacher
Layer Cake
The Lookout
The Mechanic (2011)
Mob Town
Most Wanted (1997)
The One (2001)
Paid in Full
Raw Deal (1986)
The Raid: Redemption
The Raid 2
Road House (1989)
The Score
Starship Troopers
Striking Distance
Turbulence (1997)
Ultraviolet
Under the Skin
Universal Soldier
War on Everyone
Drama & Thriller
Better Luck Tomorrow
Birthday Girl
Bottom of the 9th
Braveheart
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Double Jeopardy
Dream Scenario
Eddie and the Cruisers
Eighth Grade
The End of the Tour
Fatal Attraction
The Gambler (2014)
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Hoosiers
House of Gucci
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Master (2012)
Mid90s
Molly’s Game
Mr. Holmes
Pi
Postcards From the Edge
Primal Fear
Pulp Fiction
The Rover
Rules of Engagement
Same Kind of Different As Me
Saul: The Journey to Damascus
Shutter Island
The Social Network
The Soloist
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
There Will Be Blood
Twisted (2004)
The Virgin Suicides
Woman in Gold
The Wolf of Wall Street
Romance & Musical
Almost Famous
As Good As It Gets
Becoming Jane
Clueless
Cyrano
Dicks: The Musical
Failure to Launch
The First Wives Club
Footloose (2011)
Grease
Heartburn
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Mortal Instruments
Moonstruck
Mrs. Winterbourne
Needle in a Timestack
Overboard (1987)
Selena
Sense & Sensibility
She’s All That
Something’s Gotta Give
Steel Magnolias
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Titanic
Classics & Westerns
A Fistful of Dollars
Fist of Fury
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Hondo
Houdini (1953)
Roman Holiday
Stalag 17
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