One of the 2010s’ Most Underrated Sci-Fi Gems Is Impossible to Stream After Netflix Loss

One of the 2010s’ most underrated sci-fi gems is impossible to stream after leaving Netflix, and it’s indicative of a greater streaming-era problem. It’s no secret that Netflix cycles through its movie and TV offerings from month to month. It’s pretty much inevitable when platforms only license content for a set amount of time. But often, when a title leaves Netflix, it finds a new streaming home not long after. This gives subscribers elsewhere an opportunity to dig in.

That’s not the case for one underrated sci-fi gem, however, which Netflix lost all seven seasons of back in December. It has yet to crop up anywhere else, leaving fans with no options to stream it. Now, it can only be watched with a price tag, which means it could grow even more overlooked with time. Sadly, it’s not the only series to suffer such a fate due to the revolving doors of streaming services.

The 100 Is One of the 2010s’ Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows – But It’s Now Impossible to Stream

The 100 left Netflix in December 2025, and it’s now impossible to stream as part of a subscription package. It’s a disappointing development for the CW series, which was fairly big when it was airing, but has gradually faded from discussions since it ended in 2020. Given that the show has an admittedly disappointing finale — and the CW never green-lit its planned Second Dawn prequel — this isn’t a total surprise. Even so, there’s a lot to appreciate about its early seasons, and it’s a shame no one can discover the underrated series on streaming anymore.

Set in a future in which humans have colonized space after a nuclear apocalypse, The 100 follows juvenile delinquents to Earth to see if its livable again. There, they find challenges they aren’t expecting, including survivors. The series does a great job of weaving discussions about power and tribalism into their journey, and it features some truly standout moments, despite how flawed it can be. It’s also a sci-fi show with many well-written female characters, which is always refreshing. Alas, it’s not one streaming subscribers are as likely to experience now.

With The 100 no longer available on Netflix, viewers can only purchase it on Prime Video or on DVD and Blu-ray. The latter can be difficult to track down, so most viewers are left with Prime Video as their primary option. It charges $21.99 per season, which brings the total to watch the entire show to over $150.

The 100 Demonstrates a Growing Predicament of the Streaming Era

While most shows jump from streamer to streamer, The 100 demonstrates a rising problem of this era of television: that others disappear entirely, sometimes for set stretches of time and sometimes for good. There are many examples, from Made for Love to Raised by Wolves. For the ones that are exclusive to certain streamers, there’s also little chance of them going elsewhere.

With fewer series coming to DVD and Blu-ray, this means that fans must worry about their favorites being unavailable (or expensive) once they lose traction. It’s a problem that services still need to address, and it makes a solid case for picking up the shows that do get physical media releases.

