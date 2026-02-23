All 127 Episodes of a Forgotten 2010s Sitcom Just Arrived on Netflix

Netflix’s sitcom lineup is on shaky ground following the December departure of How I Met Your Mother and amid the upcoming March departure of Arrested Development, but the streamer is adding some binge-worthy hits to take their place. Following the arrival of Suburgatory and What I Like About You earlier in February, Netflix just stocked all 127 episodes of an underrated 2010s sitcom from the King of Sitcoms himself, Chuck Lorre.

That title is Mike & Molly, and all six seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix as of February 20th. The series was created by Mark Roberts, with Lorre executive producing, and originally aired on CBS from 2010 until 2016. It stars Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy as the titular characters, a Chicago police officer and a teacher, who unexpectedly fall in love after meeting in a Chicago Overeaters Anonymous group. The series follows them as they navigate life, love, and family together.

CBS’ Mike & Molly Is the Perfect Cozy, Feel-Good Watch

If you’re in the mood for an easy comfort watch, then Mike & Molly is the perfect streaming option for you. It’s the type of show that makes you laugh out loud while tugging at your heartstrings. Mike & Molly’s focus on the loving, often chaotic relationship between two likable, down-to-earth characters balances sincere moments in their relationship with lighthearted, situational humor stemming from everyday chaos, like navigating a crowded house with Molly’s family or dealing with Mike’s sarcastic partner, Carl. The low-stakes comfort, which also doesn’t shy away from tackling genuine, emotional storylines about marriage, career changes, infertility, and weight loss, is all bundled into a traditional, comfortable sitcom experience, and with six seasons and more than 100 episodes, there’s enough to keep you entertained for a while.

Mike & Molly scored an average 65% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its six-season run, and it’s easy to see why. More than just being a sitcom that perfectly blends comedy and emotional depth, the show excels at creating characters that feel like actual people rather than caricatures, making it easy to connect with them. Gardell and McCarthy share a realistic, warm, and low-key chemistry that is captivating to watch and makes it easy to root for their characters, even when situations get sticky. The rest of the ensemble cast is pretty great, too, and makes it worth coming back for more.

What’s New on Netflix?

Netflix’s streaming library boasts plenty of great options for your next binge-watch. If the feel-good comfort of Mike & Molly isn’t what you’re looking for, February brought everything from all three seasons of NBC’s Night Court reboot to all five seasons of Search Party. The streamer is also now streaming the first season of the animated show Samuel and has also stocked new seasons of originals like The Lincoln Lawyer, The Creature Cases, and Love Is Blind.

