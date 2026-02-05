All 5 Seasons of a Hit HBO Max Comedy Just Arrived on Netflix

Netflix and Warner Bros. are deepening their ties. Recently, HBO and HBO Max shows like Love & Death and Sex and the City have been popping up in Netflix’s streaming library, and another just joined the mix. After being removed from HBO Max in spring 2025 and disappearing from streaming altogether, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter’s dark comedy about a group of self-absorbed millennials navigating murder, mystery, and existential dread is finally back on streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All five seasons and 50 episodes of Search Party joined Netflix’s streaming library on February 5th amid the streamer’s ongoing licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Television and HBO and HBO Max. The series debuted on TBS in 2016 and initially ran for two seasons on the network before moving to HBO Max for its final three seasons, which wrapped in 2022. Given its status as a cult hit TV show and the widespread outcry sparked by its HBO Max removal, this will be a welcome addition for Netflix subscribers.

Search Party Is a Genre-Bending Mystery Show Worth Revisiting

Play video

Whether you’ve never seen the series before or you’ve rewatched it too many times to count, Search Party really is a show worth watching. Over the course of its five-season run, the series evolved from a Brooklyn-based millennial mystery into a Hitchcockian thriller and ultimately a surrealist, philosophical comedy. The show keeps viewers on their toes with its content reinvention and engrossing storylines but never loses its unique and stinging point of view with a focus on the self-involved, narcissistic, and hypocritical nature of its characters. The series’ blend of serious, often dark, subject matter with absurd, comedic twists and expert satirizing of millennial culture, combined with a truly great cast of flawed and relatable characters, really makes Search Party a highly binge-worthy show.

If you have any doubts about how great the show is, just take a look at its Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus, which averages out to 96% across its five seasons. In fact, Search Party never dipped below 90%, with its lowest-rated season tagging in at an impressively good 93%. The show even managed two perfectly rated seasons with Seasons 1 and 5. Critics lauded the series as endlessly entertaining and wacky, and according to the overwhelming consensus, the final season isn’t one that will leave viewers disappointed.

What’s New on Netflix?

The five seasons of Search Party should be enough to hold subscribers over for a while, but if the series isn’t your cup of tea or you simply want something else to stream, Netflix has you covered. The streamer has already added everything from Heartland Season 18 to every season of NBC’s unfairly cancelled Night Court reboot this February, with the four-season sitcom What I Like About You set to arrive on February 11th, 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 on February 15th. On the movie front, subscribers can now stream Crazy, Stupid, Love, the first two animated How to Train Your Dragon movies, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and You’ve Got Mail, among many others, with even more to come!

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!