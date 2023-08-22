All Rise Cancelled by OWN, Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Season 3 of All Rise will be its last. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Simone Missick drama will conclude with its third season and the final 10 episodes are set to begin airing on OWN on September 16th. All Rise first debuted on CBS in 2019 where it ran for two seasons before being cancelled. OWN picked up the drama for a 20-episode third season, airing the first half of said season last year. Tuesday's announcement serves as official confirmation that the series will not be going forward for a fourth season. Back in March, it had been reported that the cast had been released by Warner Bros. Television, the studio that produces All Rise.

"We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters," OWN President Tina Perry said (via Variety). "We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series."

What is All Rise About?

All Rise offered a look inside the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of prosecutors, public defenders, and judges as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles within a flawed legal system. Among those the series follows is the newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded former deputy district attorney who attempts to push boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be.

Back in 2021, OWN announced that they had picked up All Rise after its CBS cancellation, ordering a 20-episode third season of the series. At the time, OWN noted All Rise's strong ratings as one of the reasons for picking up the series.

"'All Rise' has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two," Tina Perry, president of OWN said in a statement in 2021. "Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael's story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can't wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike."

"We are incredibly thrilled that 'All Rise' will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama," Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television added. "Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show's outstanding ensemble cast. We can't wait for audiences to see what the 'All Rise' team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible."

Who Stars in All Rise?

In addition to Missick, All Rise stars Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort and Marg Helgenberger, with recurring stars Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes, and Ian Anthony Dale.

All Rise returns for its final 10 episodes on September 16th on OWN.