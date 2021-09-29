After a previous report indicated the possibility of new episodes, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has confirmed they’ve ordered a 20-episode third season of previously cancelled drama series All Rise. Starring Simone Missick and airing on CBS for two seasons, the show was cancelled back in May with contracts on the talent’s options lapsing in the time since then. OWN has confirmed that the series will be back with Missick reprising her role and serving as executive produce, Dee Harris-Lawrence will also return as showrunner and EP for the series.

“‘All Rise’ has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” Tina Perry, president of OWN said in a statement (via Variety). “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that ‘All Rise’ will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television added. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the ‘All Rise’ team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

In addition to the 20-episode third season, OWN will also air the first two seasons of the series ahead of the premiere of the new episodes. HBO Max and Hulu have nabbed up the streaming rights to the show as well though and will have it available to stream on December 1st.

Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael in the series which focused on the day-to-day happenings inside a courthouse and followed the lives of the judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles.

All Rise also stars Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger, Lindsey Gort, Audrey Corsa, and Reggie Lee.