Suits: USA Network's Cancelled Drama Sets Streaming Record for Third Week in a Row
For the third week in a row, Suits has broken its own streaming record and remained a powerful force on Netflix.
Suits is the biggest title in all of streaming, and it really isn't all that close. The hit USA Network legal drama has been off the air for four years, but its recent addition to Netflix has seen it become a TV obsession around the country. At the end of June, Suits set a streaming record for overall weekly viewership of a licensed TV series on a streaming service, per Nielsen's streaming data. It went on to break that record not once, but twice.
Nielsen's latest numbers cover the biggest titles in streaming from the week of July 10th through July 16th. During that time, Suits (with eight seasons available on Netflix and all nine seasons on Peacock) was viewed for 3.7 billion minutes, barely edging out its total from the week before. Two weeks prior, when it first broke the record, it was viewed for 3.1 billion minutes. That's more than 10 billion minutes in the span of three weeks.
The next closest show in that time frame was Bluey, which saw new episodes added to Disney+. The total viewership for that was around 1.53 billion minutes, less than half of Suits' numbers.
Just as impressive is that now, a month after this data was collected, Suits is still one of the biggest shows on Netflix. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees the series in the number two overall spot, behind only The Lincoln Lawyer.
You can check out a rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
