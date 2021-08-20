✖

Back in May it was revealed that CBS had cancelled a pair of shows with both the comedy The Unicorn and the drama All Rise coming to an end at the network. Now though it seems like the later series could have new life as a report from Deadline reveals another season could be back on for the Simone Missick-starring legal drama. According to the trade, OWN - The Oprah Winfrey Network, is in talks to produce All Rise season three but they note that "conversations, while progressing, are complex," perhaps largely due to the cast's options expiring over the summer. They go on to write that should a deal close OWN could order 20 episodes with Warner Bros. TV negotiating with Missick to return.

WBTV is also in talks with other cast members Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho and J. Alex Brinson to reprise as well according to Deadline. The trade reports that the initial cancellation of All Rise was seemingly the result of misconduct allegations against creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood, who had his position terminated after an investigation into "the use of offensive and racially insensitive language." Deadline reports that Dee Harris-Lawrence took over as showrunner on the second season after this and would seemingly fill the same role with executive producers Len Goldstein and Michael Robin should OWN's third season come to pass.

“Hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week,” Missick tweeted after the series' cancellation was first reported. “Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least....This wasn’t the way we wanted to get off the ride, but let’s at least enjoy it. Watch the last 2 episodes.”

Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael in the series which focused on the day-to-day happenings inside a courthouse and followed the lives of the judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles.

One major reason that All Rise could have new life on OWN is because of Hollywood consolidation. Warner Bros. Television is the production company for the series and the Oprah Winfrey Network is a subsidiary of Discovery, a pair previously confirmed to become one in the not too distant future. AT&T announced earlier this year they will sell WarnerMedia to Discovery, resulting in another media merger in Hollywood.

Though the Oprah Winfrey Network first launched in 2011 much of their original programming for their first few years was through a partnership with creator Tyler Perry. In 2016 they ordered the Ava DuVernay drama Queen Sugar to series, currently in-between its fifth and sixth seasons, and have been on a tear ever since developing more original scripted dramas. Should the All Rise deals close it will join other dramas David Makes Man, Cherish the Day, and Delilah.