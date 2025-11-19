Prime Video Officially Rebooting a Major Sci-fi Franchise After a 16 Year Absence on TV

Science fiction fans have been winning on television for decades, but the streaming arms race has been rewarding for the genre in ways. Netflix has not only given sci-fi fans one of the biggest sci-fi shows of the past decade with Stranger Things, but also released new episodes of Black Mirror. Paramount+ has also given fans plenty of new science fiction by keeping the torch lit for Star Trek with multiple new shows premiering over the past 10 years. Prime Video has also been a major supporter of science fiction, and they’ve just revealed their trump card with a reboot fans have been waiting for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Variety brings word that Prime Video has announced that it is finally bringing the Stargate franchise back to life. Now that parent company Amazon has fully absorbed MGM, they’ve had enough time to assess which franchises from their new subsidiary they want to prioritize, and Stargate has become the latest winner (after James Bond, which is a major priority). Fans have been waiting for a new Stargate TV series for almost a decade at this point, and the good news doesn’t end there.

New Stargate Series Finally Happening at Prime Video

Image courtesy of Double Secret Productions.

It’s exciting enough for Stargate fans to get a new TV series in the franchise after an extended wait, but even better than that is the talent that has been assembled to bring it to life. Prime Video has tapped Martin Gero, whose recent credits include Blindspot and the Quantum Leap revival, to spearhead the new series as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Gero’s name should sound familiar to die-hard fans, though, as he previously worked on the first three live-action TV shows in the Stargate franchise: Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis, and Stargate Universe. The new series marks his return to the franchise after sixteen years.

“Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on ‘Stargate: Atlantis,’” Gero said in a statement. “I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, ‘Stargate’ taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA. I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

“‘Stargate’ is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos,” added Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD TV development for Amazon MGM Studios. “In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory, and Joby, we’re honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series’ rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future.”

The Stargate franchise started with Roland Emmerich’s 1994 feature film with Kurt Russell, but the concept of a wormhole gateway to different planets and worlds was fully explored in the first TV series, Stargate SG-1. Running for ten seasons and over 200 episodes, the series became the foundation for hte larger series, resulting in multiple spinoffs. The last chapter in the franchise was Stargate Origins, the miniseries that premiered online back in 2018.

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to see the return of Stargate, but perhaps even more exciting than the fact that it’s back and bringing in creative heavy hitters is that it’s set to air on Prime Video. One thing Prime Video has made a name for itself with in recent years is investing in genre programming, and though fans loved what came before, this new series may very well have a financial backing that the shows on the Sci-Fi Channel simply did not.