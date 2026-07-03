William Shatner Officially Reveals Whether He’d Return to Star Trek, 32 Years After Generations Killed Him Off

While he was resurrected for a Star Trek comic recently, William Shatner hasn’t been on-screen in a Star Trek project since he was unceremoniously killed off in crossover movie Generations. But would the Star Trek legend be willing to return? Speaking to TVInsider, the original Captain Kirk is more open to a return than you might expect, and when asked what might get him to consider returning, he said:

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“It’s easy to say money, but you know, the longer I played Kirk, I was allowed to put various shades of character in there. I think Captain Kirk — as the captain of the deadly instrument of war, as well as a ship of peace — could reside in somebody like me very well. I mean, I still have the aggression and the instinct for battle, and I’ve gotten myself into very dangerous things. But there is a planing, a smoothing of all those heights and peaks of attitude and activity that comes with age, as [opposed to] aggression, which is sort of a youthful characteristic. Even at 95, I think Captain Kirk would be a really good captain of a spaceship capable of war and peace.”

Shatner was also asked what he thinks gave Star Trek its longevity: “Kiddingly, I used to say, well, it’s me. You know, I’ve been around, and it turns out, of course, it isn’t me, but it doesn’t seem to be any individual either. It seems to be the general concept that, 400 years from now, not only will we humans still be around on Earth, but we’ll be thriving, and the possibilities are there.”

This is a developing story…

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