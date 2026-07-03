3 Great Big Bang Theory Characters Who Disappeared For Way Too Long

The Pasadena gang was solid throughout The Big Bang Theory‘s run, but the show could have benefited from bringing certain characters back more frequently than it did. Seven years after the nerd-centric sitcom wrapped up, it remains a TV staple, both on traditional broadcasting and streaming. Chuck Lorre and CBS were able to keep the legacy of the series going with spinoffs like Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which were both successful in their own rights. In 2026, The Big Bang Theory franchise is expanding once again with its very first sequel series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on HBO Max.

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As great as these spinoffs are, and they have their unique appeals, nothing has come close to the popularity of The Big Bang Theory. Despite its divisive brand of comedy, especially in its earlier years, it has become a comfort show to many, primarily because of the chemistry of its main cast. Like with many other classic sitcoms, the Pasadena gang was the backbone of the series, but it wouldn’t have been as interesting without its supporting characters. While some of them were lucky to be frequently featured, such as Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke, others were sparsely used, with their appearances far and few between.

Leslie Winkle

Casting Sara Gilbert in a sitcom with Johnny Galecki definitely increased the interest in The Big Bang Theory. Thanks to the pair’s iconic pairing in the original run of Roseanne, the pair clearly had chemistry, which added a new layer of drama in the budding romance between Penny and Leonard. Leslie was introduced in The Big Bang Theory season 1, episode 3, “The Fuzzy Boots Corollary,” setting her up for a long arc in the show, even though she wasn’t technically a member of the Pasadena gang.

The character had an interesting dynamic with all the boys, including Sheldon. While the nature of his relationship with Leonard bordered on being romantic, she was poised to be the main rival of Jim Parsons’ character, as she could go head-to-head with him in terms of knowledge. It was fun to watch, especially since Sheldon had a tendency to be sexist. Gilbert was even promoted to be a series regular in The Big Bang Theory season 2, but the comedy barely did anything with that additional time with her. Eventually, her appearances became rare, until she completely disappeared without any story reason. Leslite returned and last appeared in The Big Bang Theory season 9, during Sheldon’s surprise birthday party, but by that time, the comedy had already changed so much, it was difficult to reincorporate her back into it.

Ramona Nowitzki

Often remembered for her final arc as Ramona Nowitzki, Riki Lindhome actually joined The Big Bang Theory fairly early in the show’s run. Introduced in season 2, episode 6, “The Cooper-Nowitzki Theorem,” she met Sheldon after attending an opening seminar for physics graduate students that he gave a talk at; it was clear that she wanted to develop a relationship with him. She offered her companionship and help throughout her original arc in The Big Bang Theory. Eventually, she became inescapable, with the rest of the group started disliking her. Ultimately, even Sheldon wanted nothing to do with her.

Ramona wouldn’t resurface until The Big Bang Theory season 10, episode 24, “The Long Distance Dissonance,” where she finally made her move on Sheldon while Amy was away at Princeton University. As annoying as she was, this prompted the socially-inept genius to finally propose to his long-time girlfriend. Ramona returned the next season, with the show attempting a relationship with Raj that didn’t go anywhere. Perhaps if The Big Bang Theory brought her earlier, it could have resulted in a proper romance. Luckily, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is bringing back Ramona, hopefully for a proper redemption.

Missy Cooper

Sheldon’s twin sister was a fan-favorite, both in Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Courtney Henggeler’s version of the character debuted in season 1, episode 15, “The Porkchop Indeterminacy,” where she visited his brother in Pasadena. Missy was actually the second Cooper family member to be introduced in the nerd-centric sitcom, following Laurie Metcalf’s Mary. However, unlike Sheldon’s mother, who returned frequently, The Big Bang Theory didn’t bring back Missy until season 11, episode 24, “The Bow Tie Asymmetry,” for his wedding to Amy. It’s unclear why the comedy didn’t utilize Henggeler’s character more, considering the first impression she made when she debuted.

Had The Big Bang Theory actively utilized her in the show, it could have opened up more narrative possibilities. That included a potential romance with Raj, which had been a favorite fan theory, ever since Young Sheldon revealed that Missy was happily remarried in the future. It could have also created a stronger connection between the flagship and its first prequel, although it could have also resulted in more plot holes. Regardless, Missy was arguably severely underutilized in The Big Bang Theory.

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