Why Daenerys Targaryen Was Fireproof in Game of Thrones, But House of the Dragon’s Targaryens Aren’t

15 years ago, Daenerys Targaryen walked into Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre and emerged unharmed with three baby dragons, earning the titles “the Unburnt” and “Mother of Dragons” in the process. It remains, even now, one of the most incredible, awe-inspiring moments in the entire Game of Thrones franchise, and one that changed it forever. This was the return of dragons to Westeros, and the true birth of Dany as such an iconic character, without the success of which we probably wouldn’t have House of the Dragon.

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Daenerys’ immunity to fire was not a one-off in Game of Thrones, but was repeated a few times throughout the show. She is surrounded by dragonfire in the Season 2 finale, and even more so in Season 6 episode “Book of the Stranger,” when she kills the khals. She’s completely unharmed and indeed untouched by the flames, and yet, none of the other Targaryens we’ve seen in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon are, so why is that?

Daenerys Being Immune To Fire In Game Of Thrones Explained

Image via HBO

Prior to the birth of her dragons, there were early signs of Daenerys being fireproof in Game of Thrones Season 1. She clearly liked her baths scalding hot, and she was able to hold dragon eggs fresh off a brazier without so much as flinching. It is established that most Targaryens at least have more heat tolerance than most people, so this could simply have been an extreme demonstration of that, but it might also point to this being a supernatural gift she always had.

What we can more firmly point to, though, is the magical events that took place during Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre, which served to bring the dragons to life. This included fire magic and bloodmagic, both of which are extremely powerful, date back to Old Valyria, and may even have been involved in the Doom of Valyria and perhaps the very existence of dragons.

The pyre is the fire, of course, with dragon eggs placed inside it, and the burning of Mirri Maz Duur, Dany’s horse, and Drogo’s own body upon it (which would be king’s blood, in a way, itself used in these magics like with Melisandre), the blood sacrifices, which, combined, wake the dragons from stone and gave Daenerys her immunity from the flames.

Of course, Game of Thrones did not directly explain this, as it often didn’t with its more fantastical and magical elements (see also: Bran being the Three-Eyed Raven, the Night King and White Walkers, etc). But it is also easy to see why the showrunners made this decision, because it actually provided a narrative simplicity of “she’s fireproof” while also allowing the character to have some epic moments that made her even more special, which was important in a story that was in part driven by her destiny and bid for power.

Is Daenerys Fireproof In The Books?

Image via HBO

In a word: no. Daenerys’ immunity to fire is a departure from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, though also an expansion upon them. The starting point is similar: Daenerys walks into Drogo’s funeral pyre, and walks back out with three baby dragons. In the book, however, she is not entirely unaffected. Though she is unharmed, her hair has been burned away, meaning she was not entirely immune to the flames – though, again, it’s easy to see why the show wouldn’t have wanted the trouble of making Daenerys bald.

Also unlike the show, this was a one-off magical event, that has never happened again since. In fact, Martin has clearly shown us the opposite is true: in A Dance with Dragons, in a chapter from Daenerys’ POV, we get to know she is feeling the heat of Drogon’s dragonfire. Later, it reveals that she was burned by him, but notes they are healing. She’s powerful in her own right as the Mother of Dragons, but she is not fireproof.

Are Any Other Targaryens Fireproof?

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Again, in a word: nope! Daenerys is very much intended to be the only Targaryen with immunity to fire, and that holds true regardless of whether you’re looking at the book or the show, and if it’s a one-off or something continuous. There are no other repeated instances of a Targaryen being fireproof in A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The other members of the family actually just drive the point home, because we’ve seen several of them being burned: Aemma Arryn and Jacaerys Velaryon have both had funeral pyres of their own, Laena Velaryon killed herself with Vhagar’s dragonfire, and Aegon II Targaryen was severely burned and scarred by it. Jon Snow’s hand was burned in the book, while some of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Targaryens end up dying in a great fire at Summerhall, many decades after the events of Season 1. Martin himself has long explained it, saying back in 1999 [via EventHorizon.com]:

Granny: “Do Targaryens become immune to fire once they “bond” to their dragons?”

George_RR_Martin: “Granny, thanks for asking that. It gives me a chance to clear up a common misconception. TARGARYENS ARE NOT IMMUNE TO FIRE! The birth of Dany’s dragons was unique, magical, wonderous, a miracle. She is called The Unburnt because she walked into the flames and lived. But her brother sure as hell wasn’t immune to that molten gold.”

That’s about as clear as it can possibly get. Daenerys is fireproof, because of that specific combination of magic at that specific time, or as Martin calls it, a “miracle.” It can’t be repeated, and that’s why no other Targaryens are fireproof.

New episodes of House of the Dragon release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 are streaming on HBO Max.

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