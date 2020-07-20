Amazon Prime Comic-Con @ Home Panel to Showcase Wheel of Time, Evangelion 3.0, and More

✖

This morning, Amazon announced some Comic-Con@Home panels for their Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV series, including The Wheel of Time, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Leverage: Redemption, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and S.O.Z. Amazon has tapped host Tim Kash to lead each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, which they promise will be "filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements." The lengthy panel will stream on Comic-Con International's official YouTube channel beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23rd. Amazon is providing one of the bigger panels for the weekend, since staples like Warner's DC Films and Disney's Marvel Studios have opted to skip this year.

You can see the panel description and list of available talent below. The listing reflects the order in which the titles will air.

SERIES: The Wheel of Time

ABOUT: The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

SERIES: EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

ABOUT: EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final chapter of the new theatrical edition of Evangelion. The blockbuster franchise is a Japanese anime pop-culture phenomenon based on the story of Evangelion, an artificial human and multipurpose humanoid weapon, and the Angels, an unknown life-form which takes place after the Earth has been shattered by a cataclysmic event.

SERIES: Leverage: Redemption

ABOUT: In this new iteration, and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux, thief Parker, hitter Eliot Spencer, and hacker Alec Hardison have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier – and sometimes legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

SERIES: S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies

ABOUT: To avoid extradition, the charismatic and unpredictable drug lord Alonso Marroquin escapes from a Mexican prison to hide in a remote facility located in the middle of the desert. On the U.S. side of the border a U.S. Army experiment with minipigs conducted in a military base goes wrong and the Mexican police unit pursuing Marroquin gets infected, transforming themselves into a new enhanced zombie species with special abilities. The army and this new species converge on Marroquin's hideout where battle for survival will begin.

SERIES: I Know What You Did Last Summer

ABOUT: I Know What You Did Last Summer is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. The project is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan.