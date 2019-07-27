Amazon Hopeful for Good Omens Season 2

Amazon Studios gave quite a few updates on various series during their Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, releasing the trailer for Season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, renewals for both Carnival Row and The Expanse, as well as the first teaser and creative team reveal for the Lord of the Rings series. But when it came to one of their most popular shows, Good Omens, Amazon didn’t have an update per se, but they made it pretty clear that they’d like one: the studio is hopeful for a second season of the series if they can get series co-creator Neil Gaiman involved.

“We’re lucky to have an ongoing relationship with Neil,” Amazon TV’s co-president Vernon Sanders said. “We’re so excited about how Season 1 has done for us. The notion has come up about whether we can revisit that world. It’s in Neil’s hands now but we’d love to do it. We’re finding that it just takes a little time, perhaps in the case of Neil. But whatever he wants to do, we’re interested in.”

Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist, days before the apocalypse is about to kick off. The series, which also features appearances from Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman, is based on the novel of the same name written by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett.

It’s Pratchett’s death that, to an extent, makes the idea of a follow up season a bit tricky. While there was a planned sequel to the book — 668: The Neighbor of the Beast — it never actually materialized after Gaiman moved to the United States. Pratchett died in 2015 without a sequel ever coming through, though Gaiman did reveal in 2017 that there had been some plotting for said sequel with some of those elements making into the Amazon series. Specifically, the role of Archangel Gabriel (Hamm) was significantly more in the series than had been in the Good Omens book.

That said, Gaiman has expressed that he has some ideas for what a second season or follow up might look like for Good Omens. He previously noted that Crowley and Aziraphale could be dropped anywhere in history and have a story.

“What I discovered in writing that sequence is you could pick any time in human history, you can take Crowley and Aziraphale, you can stick them into it, not doing whatever their respective head office thinks they’re doing, and you have a story,” Gaiman said (via The Wrap.)

Of course, if a second season of Good Omens does happen, there will probably be a little outcry. A Christian group, Return to Order, launched a petition shortly after the release of Good Omens demanding that Amazon pull the series and “stop promoting evil”, though the petition initially incorrectly identified Netflix as being responsible for the series.

