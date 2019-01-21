‘American Gods’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The second season of American Gods is finally upon us, and Starz is celebrating with a brand new look at the upcoming episodes.

After releasing the first three minutes of the new season, Starz has unveiled a brand new trailer for American Gods that fans can watch in the video player above! Check it out.

The hit series has not been without controversy, and has seemingly gone through two groups of showrunners without a single episode of the second season being released. Show creators and original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green reportedly left the series after creative differences with novelist Neil Gaiman.

Then Jesse Alexander was brought in to co-showrun with Gaiman, though the writer was focused on show running Amazon’s adaptation of his book Good Omens. Shortly after, the episode order was shortened from 10 episodes to eight.

Before the first look at the new season of American Gods premiered at New York Comic Con last year, news hit that Alexander was removed as showrunner in the middle of production, before the season finale had finished filming.

A report from the Hollywood Reporter indicated that Alexander was forced to stop working on American Gods and an anonymous source described the situation as him being “fired but not fired.”

Alexander himself issued a statement that did not deny the claims, but instead focused attention on the success of the series.

“We are all working very hard to make American Gods the series that its fans want and deserve,” Alexander wrote.

Starz and Freemantle Media, which produces American Gods, addressed the departure with similar statements that vaguely confirmed the behind-the-scenes turmoil.

“American Gods has a deep and complex mythology and a unique visual style that makes this series one of the most ambitious productions on television, and one that we remain committed to delivering for our audience,” said a spokesperson for Starz.

“We stand by our network partner’s statement and share in their confidence that season two will exceed expectations,” said Freemantle’s statement. “Our cast and crew are extremely passionate about the show and have delivered something that remains loyal to the source material and true to the creative vision of Neil Gaiman.”

Fans will get to see the new season of American Gods when it premieres on Starz on March 10th.