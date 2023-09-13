American Horror Story: Delicate Features New Look at Kim Kardiashian in New Teaser

American Horror Story: Delicate premieres in just over a week and now, we're getting our best look yet at Kim Kardashian in the upcoming twelfth season of the horror anthology series. On Tuesday, FX released a new teaser for Delicate, featuring Emma Roberts' Anna Victoria Alcott confiding her fears in her friend, Siobhan who tells her "Together, we're going to get you the life of your dreams." You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

What Do We Know About American Horror Story: Delicate?

American Horror Story: Delicate is inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. In Delicate Condition, a woman named Anna "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about the book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

This is also the first season that does not see Murphy serving as showrunner. Delicate is being showrun and written by Halley Feiffer. Additionally, the season will be split into two parts. Delicate had not completed production prior to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike in July. As the strike — along with the WGA strike — is ongoing, it's not clear when fans can expect the second part of the season.

Who Stars in American Horror Story: Delicate?

Season 12 of American Horror Story will star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, and Zachary Quinto. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as showrunner. AHS veterans Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and Leslie Grossman will star in the season as well. Also appearing are Debra Monk as Dr. Carla Hill, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda, Julie White as Io Preecher, Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Talia Donovan, Odessa A'zion and Zachary Quinto. Quinto previously said that his role in Season 12 is a cameo and spoke highly of Kardashian.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto said. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He added, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

American Horror Story: Delicate debuts on September 20th on FX.