American Horror Story: Delicate Cast - Who Stars in AHS Season 12?

American Horror Story: Delicate debuts on FX on September 20th and on Wednesday, fans of the horror anthology series got their best look yet at the eagerly anticipated 12th season of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created series when the network released the first full trailer for the season. Delicate, which will air in two parts (Part Two does not yet have a release date), is the first season of AHS to be based on specific source material — in this case, Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition, which was released last month and tells the story of a woman who begins to fear that something or someone sinister is trying to make sure her pregnancy never happens. Outside of the premise, we know some of the starring cast in the season — including Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian — but with the release of the trailer, we have a much better picture of the season's cast.

Who Stars In Season 12 of American Horror Story?

Back in April, the two main members of the American Horror Story: Delicate cast were announced: Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. Roberts is playing Anna Victoria Alcott, an actor who, after multiple failed attempts at IVF wants desperately to start a family. However, as her latest film grains traction, she begins to fear that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood. Roberts has previously appeared in multiple seasons of AHS, including 1984, Apocalypse, Cult, Coven, and Freak Show.

Kardashian is set to play Siobhan Walsh, Anna's friend and fellow actor. In Valentine's novel, Siobhan plays a significant role in Anna's story and from the look of the trailer, the character will be important to the series as well.

Also starring in the season is Cara Delevingne and Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding, Anna's husband. The trailer also reveals that AHS veterans Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and Leslie Grossman will star in the season as well. Also appearing are Debra Monk as Dr. Carla Hill, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda, Julie White as Io Preecher, Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Talia Donovan, Odessa A'zion and Zachary Quinto.

Everything Else We Know About American Horror Story: Delicate

As was noted above, American Horror Story: Delicate is the first time the anthology series has based itself on specific source material, the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. In Delicate Condition, a woman named Anna "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about the book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

This is also the first season that does not see Murphy serving as showrunner. Delicate is being showrun and written by Halley Feiffer. Additionally, the season will be split into two parts. Delicate had not completed production prior to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike in July. As the strike — along with the WGA strike — is ongoing, it's not clear when fans can expect the second part of the season.

American Horror Story: Delicate debuts on September 20th on FX.