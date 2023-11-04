American Sports Story: Patrick Schwarzenegger Starring as Tim Tebow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez

There have been an array of anthology series from FX and producer Ryan Murphy ranging from American Horror Story to American Crime Story, and the next installment will be American Sports Story. It was revealed at the beginning of the year that the first installment would focus on former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. This week, Variety shared casting news about the project which confirms The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez while Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger will play Tim Tebow.

American Sports Story will be another scripted anthological limited series, this time putting a focus on a person or event known for sports. The first season of the series is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from the Boston Globe and Wondery. You can the description of the season here: "It will examine the 'rise and fall' of Hernandez, including looking into his identity, his family, his career, his death, and his legacy. Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots of the NFL before he was convicted for murder. He ultimately took his own life in prison in 2017."

According to the report, production on American Sports Story had already begun earlier this year but was put on hold due to the SAG strike. Rivera and Schwarzenegger were both cast prior to the strike, but FX hadn't announced their roles until now. The 20th Television series will be executive produced and written by Stu Zicherman with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson also executive producing alongside Martin Woodall, Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy of Wondery, and The Boston Globe's Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello.

When Will American Horror Story: Delicate Return?

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One came to an end in October, but there is no premiere date for Part Two. However, the second half of the season is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. Production on the series was halted earlier this year due to the SAG strike and still needs to be completed.

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate "after multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

Stay tuned for more updates about American Sports Story, American Horror Story, and more.