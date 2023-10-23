Huluween Offering Up Immersive Experience Honoring Goosebumps, American Horror Story, and More

When Hulu subscribers entered October, they were treated to the Huluween collection of frightening titles on the streamer, which featured not only exciting originals, but also brought together some of the most terrifying tales from across its vast library of titles. For fans in the Los Angeles area, you’ll be able to enter the worlds of these beloved titles in a deeper way, as the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood will be overtaken by Huluween to highlight multiple levels of scares. Ranging from the more mundane Goosebumps to the more frightening Annabelle, fun can be had for Halloween fans of all ages. Fans can head to Fever to reserve a ticket for the event, which runs October 29th through October 31st.

Per press release, “From October 29th – October 31st, Hulu will be taking over the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood with its immersive Huluween: Now Screaming experience. In true Huluween spirit, this activation is packed with nonstop scares and talented costume actors that will have guests ‘screaming’ all the way through Hulu’s most terrifying collection of titles, including American Horror Story, Annabelle, The Boogeyman, and more. If viewers thought these were scary on screen, this brand-new activation will bring them to life in a more frightening way than they could ever imagine. Guests will never know what’s lurking just around the corner… but those brave enough will find out.

“Guests may enter at their own risk from 4 p.m. PT to 10:45 p.m. PT each day, and reservations can be made via Fever. Admission is free and there will be a standby line for those who did not secure an appointment. Huluween: Now Screaming will bring six titles straight from the fan-favorite Huluween collection to life including:

The Scary Zone

Goosebumps

Now streaming on Hulu and Disney+ with new episodes debuting weekly on both platforms, this ten-part live-action series is inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling books. Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.



This activation will allow guests to step into the haunted Biddle house, featuring a jump scare photo moment, unexpected special effects and mysterious sounds. But this is only the start…

The Very Scary Zone

FX’s American Horror Story

Guests will move through dark cubby walls filled with costumes and accessories from notable AHS characters and may be cursed with a surprise visit from fan favorites such as Rubber Man, Twisty the Killer Clown, and more. Visitors will then be immersed in visuals from AHS: Delicate, including spider webs and a creepy self-rocking cradle.

FX’s American Horror Stories

Premiering four new episodes October 26th. Shelves full of organs on display…what could go wrong? Surrounded by organs and other nightmarish creatures preserved for freshness, guests will walk through the hallways into an evil scientist’s lab. Explore carefully, you don’t want to be the subject of his next project.



The Very, Very Scary Zone

Annabelle

Annabelle has come to life to personally give you an especially haunted welcome to Huluween. Everywhere you look she is sure to be, so don’t you dare blink.



The Boogeyman

Guests will enter the therapy room and begin exploring the space. The lighting will dim as the room slowly fades into darkness. Guests will be terrified by a scary moment from the Boogeyman himself after the lighting is dark for a memorable and terrifying moment.



The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Once the doors shut and the lights go out, guests are “greeted” by a spine-chilling “possessed” contortionist (representing Emily Rose), who inevitably makes the crowd rush to the end of the experience.

“The activation will also include a hedge maze entry line to keep guests entertained (and give them a chance to turn back) before making it to the experience, and the unmistakable green Hulu couch where visitors can take their final ‘I survived!’ group photo. Guests who survive Huluween: Now Screaming will have a chance to score some premium Hulu branded merchandise including hoodies, stickers, and Goosebumps slappy masks.”

