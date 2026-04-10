An Iconic 2000s Sitcom Was Just Rebooted 20 Years Later (And You Can Watch It on Hulu)

Sitcoms have always been a cornerstone of TV. Serving as the comfort food of television, the genre offers a reliable, feel-good escape that can’t be matched and has been delivered in countless iconic shows, from I Love Lucy in the ‘50s to Seinfeld in the ‘90s. Two decades after one of the 2000s’ best sitcoms wrapped its initial seven-season run on Fox, it’s officially back with a new revival series on Hulu.

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Malcolm in the Middle was a defining 2000s sitcom that secured a lasting legacy through its combination of high-octane chaotic energy with a grounded, often bleak, look at American working-class life, and it’s officially back on screens. On April 10th, Hulu premiered its long-awaited Malcolm in the Middle revival show, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. The new series, from the original show’s creator Linwood Boomer, brings back Frankie Muniz as a now-adult Malcolm, who is dragged back into his eccentric family’s chaotic orbit when Hal and Lois force him to attend their 40th wedding anniversary party after years of estrangement. The show is forgoing Hulu’s typical weekly release schedule, with all four episodes now streaming.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Was Worth the 20-Year Wait

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During its initial run on Fox between 2000 and 2006, the original Malcolm in the Middle was a massive hit. The series garnered high critical acclaim, even winning seven Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award, and a loyal fanbase, currently holding an average 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The reboot and remake trend that kickstarted in the mid-2010s sparked hope that Malcolm in the Middle could be brought back to screens, and while fans had to wait 20 years for it to finally happen, it’s well-worth the wait. Life’s Unfair debuted with a “Certified Fresh” 80% score from critics, the revival managing to successfully resurrect the chaotic energy of the 2000s cult classic that made it a hit.

Metro UK’s Adam Miller wrote that Life’s Unfair “sets the benchmark for how to execute the notoriously difficult reboot.” The revival brings back all of the nostalgic, familiar charm of the original show, including the original’s signature mix of slapstick, fourth-wall breaks, and chaos, without ever becoming too sentimental or polite. The series provides a fresh look at the family 20 years later, bringing back original cast members like Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, while passing the torch to a new generation through new characters like Keeley Karsten’s Leah, Malcolm’s daughter.

Will There Be a Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Season 2?

That is something that seems unlikely. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair was designed as a miniseries that is set to end with the four episodes now streaming, making it unlikely that the series will earn a second season renewal. Early reviews suggest that despite such a short run, the revival manages to reach a fitting conclusion that won’t leave fans disappointed.

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