7 Great American Sitcoms You Can Stream Free Now

Sitcoms have been a staple of the greater television diet since their inception back in 1926. And while the first sitcoms aired over the radio waves, it didn’t take long for them to make their way to our television screens, with the first debuting in the UK in 1946, titled Pinwrights Progress. The first American sitcom, Mary Kay and Johnny, aired one year later, and ever since, people have been tuning in, securing the genre an enduring legacy.

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While sitcoms have changed over the years, expanding the themes and issues they tackle, as well as the stories they tell and the kinds of families and friends they center on, they’re still largely the same, highlighting the genre’s definition—a situational comedy—while adding new depth. And it’s why people still can’t get enough of them. So here are 7 sitcoms now streaming for free on Tubi for your binging pleasure.

7) Married…with Children

Married with Children starred Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino, and prided itself on being what most would consider the direct antithesis to other sitcoms of the time. Instead of offering up a picturesque family unit, the long-running series focused on the lives of Al Bundy, a salesman and definite jerk, as well as his wife, Peggy, and the pair’s two slacker children. It’s been called mean-spirited at times, but Married…with Children has gone down in sitcom history for treading its own path into what was considered potentially unacceptable television at the time and owning its status as lowbrow. Married…with Children made no bones about what it was and what it wasn’t: a show about seriously flawed people who never attempted to hide those flaws, and frequently took them out on one another.

6) Everybody Hates Chris

One of the only modern sitcoms on this list, Everybody Hates Chris was a success with critics and audiences alike, earning a critics rating of 92% and an audience rating of 94%, as well as being hailed as one of the few sitcoms that helped revive the genre as it began to lag in the early aughts. The series debuted in 2005 and was created by Chris Rock as a semi-autobiographical account of his experience growing up in Brooklyn in the 80s. It also made no bones about tackling the experience of a young Black man growing up in the 80s, and while it did so with gently pointed humor, its message was relatable to its entire audience, making it both successful and wildly popular.

5) I Dream of Jeannie

One of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, I Dream of Jeannie will go down in history as being one of the best. It’s campy, it’s sparkly, and it’s just plain fun. The show centers on Jeannie (Barbara Eden), who finds herself rescued from a bottle by a U.S. astronaut. Though part of the bargain means essentially becoming Captain Tony Nelson’s (Larry Hagman) slave, she eventually falls in love with him. Deviating from the typical genie stories, there is no three-wish rule, meaning that Jeannie uses her magic all the time, often without talking to her rescuer about it first. Obviously, hilarious hijinks ensue. While it was never a particularly splashy ratings hit, it’s one of those shows that will always be remembered for how sheerly silly it was.

4) All in the Family

All in the Family, one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, is everyone’s favorite. It starred Rob Reiner, as well as Jean Stapleton, Sally Struthers, and Carroll O’Connor. The series, which was initially based on the British sitcom Till Death Do Us Part, centered on a man named Archie Bunker (O’Connor), who constantly squabbles with his family over the important issues of the time as the world changes rapidly around him. It lacked the sanitized airs that other sitcoms of the time put on, instead tackling important issues head-on. Audiences were faced with discussions and family arguments centering on racism, sexism, elitism, class, homophobia, and reality as it truly was experienced by families in 1970’s America, not to mention centering issues related to loss, grief, and mental health.

3) The Jeffersons

Another show lauded for being ahead of its time and a spinoff of All in the Family, The Jeffersons is one of the most enduring sitcoms of its era. The series tells the story of George Jefferson, a wealthy Black dry cleaner, and his wife, Louise, and son, Lionel, as they move into a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side. The family, as well as their maid, Florence, find that life in their new high-rise can be full of surprises and tension as they navigate a strained relationship with their neighbors, the Willses, whose daughter has fallen for Lionel. The series was perfectly cast (you can’t tell us that Florence isn’t one of the funniest characters ever written), and managed to tackle important issues of the time with wit and grace. Much like its predecessor, The Jeffersons never shied away from the harsher nature of the stories it told, directing audiences to face them head-on while still treating them with the humor the genre demands.

2) Diff’rent Strokes

Another absolute classic, Diff’rent Strokes is one of the most beloved sitcoms to date. The series focused on Arnold and Willis Jackson, two young Black kids from Harlem, who find themselves adopted by wealthy New York businessman Philip Drummond after their mother, his housekeeper, passes away. It was the series that catapulted Gary Coleman to fame, as well as permanently imprinting the phrase “Whatchu talkin’ bout, Willis?” into all of our minds. The series, while genuinely a comedy centered on the dynamics of a blended family, focused heavily on issues of race and class, bringing those topics into American living rooms in the ‘70s and ‘80s and highlighting their importance.

1) The Conners

The second and final modern sitcom on this list, The Conners, is the spinoff of Roseanne, a series that was wildly popular when it debuted in the late 80s. The series focuses on the Conner family as they navigate the events after Roseanne’s sudden death. It tackles subjects that most adults deal with: parenting, grief over losing a parent, dating as adults, surviving in working-class America, and navigating new family dynamics. At its core, The Conners is a deeply relatable show, and a reminder of why the sitcom genre is as beloved and long-running as it is. And anything with John Goodman front and center is sure to be wickedly entertaining.

Do you have a favorite sitcom on this list? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sitcom fans are saying.