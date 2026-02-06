An Underrated Batman Series Just Dropped New Episodes on HBO Max

The Caped Crusader has swooped back into HBO Max’s streaming library with new episodes of one of the most underrated Batman shows. The streaming service boasts a deep library of the iconic DC superhero’s content, including everything from the Dark Knight trilogy to the definitive Batman: The Animated Series, but fans of the iconic masked vigilante shouldn’t forget to check out this overlooked show, especially now that more episodes are streaming.

HBO Max’s animated Batman kids show Batwheels, featuring sentient, super-powered vehicles created by the Batcomputer to defend Gotham City, is officially back with more episodes of Season 3B. The February 6th drop brought five new episodes to streaming, making a total of nine Season 3 episodes available to stream. It’s still unclear how many episodes Season 3 will run or when more episodes will release, but Batwheels has a track record of high-volume seasons, with both Seasons 1 and 2 consisting of a whopping 37 episodes each, all of which are on HBO Max.

Batwheels Is a Kid-Friendly Animated Show That Even Adults Will Love

Don’t let the fact that Batwheels is skewed toward a younger audience fool you – this is the type of show that even older viewers can find some enjoyment in. The series successfully bridges the gap between DC fan service and young children’s entertainment and is a great gateway into the DC universe for younger viewers. While the show’s focus on the sentient Bat-vehicles Bam, Redbird, Batwing, Buff, and Bibi fighting the “Legion of Zoom” in Gotham City, with a charismatic Batman voiced by Ethan Hawke, offers a great exploration of teamwork and friendship for kids, the story provides plenty of fast-paced action (without the intense violence of adult-oriented Batman titles) that older viewers can enjoy.

Batwheels won’t be the most riveting Batman title for adults, but it’s definitely better than it has any right to be and is pretty solid for a lighter viewing option. And if you have kids, it won’t be one of those shows that you hope they don’t request to watch. The 15-minute episodes do not overstay their welcome, and the show boasts a surprisingly movie-like feel with a high-quality, detailed animation that you’d expect from Pixar or DreamWorks. The DC animated series, which also later airs episodes on Cartoon Network’s preschool block Cartoonito, also gets some points for its adult-friendly humor and music, which is both clever and catchy.

