Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2026

We are just a few days away from a new month and with that comes new movies and television shows on different streaming services. While Peacock, Hulu, and Netflix have all previously revealed their February lineups, HBO Max has now followed suit, giving subscribers a look at what’s coming in the next few weeks and February is shaping up to be a good month with a wide variety of programming.

In terms of original programming, HBO Max has quite a few things coming in February, with the debut of the new late-night series Neighbors and a new season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In terms of other programming being added to the platform, look for a good mix of classics, such as 1932’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and more recent fare, such as Insidious: Chapter 3. Read on for a full list of everything coming to HBO Max in February.

February 1st

42

2073

Aftermath

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Betrayed (1944)

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

Captains Courageous (1937)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Ferdinand

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek: Unrated

The Harvey Girls

Honky Tonk

Hop (2011)

Inconceivable

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jezebel

Just Mercy

Key Largo

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Lady Be Good

Laughing Sinners

The Life of Emile Zola

Life of Pi

Lone Star

The Lost Husband

Love & Basketball

Love Happens

MacGruber

MacGruber: Unrated

Malcolm X

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mrs. Miniver

My Blind Brother

My Cousin Rachel

National Velvet

The Notebook

Now, Voyager

One Way Passage

Open Water

The Perfect Match

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Robin Hood (2010)

The Search

The Shape of Water

Silver River

The Spectacular Now

Story of Louis Pasteur

Strike Up the Band

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Modern Age

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Vacation from Marriage

Watch on the Rhine

Westbound

The Woman in Red

Wuthering Heights (1939)

The Yearling

Zola

February 2

Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

February 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)

February 5

The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)

February 6

Batwheels, Season 3B

Boys Go to Jupiter: A teenager in suburban Florida desperately hustles to make $5,000 in this dreamy and surreal animated coming-of-age story.

February 7

Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11

February 8

Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)

February 9

East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)

February 10

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)

February 12

Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)

The Pope’s Exorcist

February 13

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

February 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original): In the final season, Tita finds in Dr. Brown the promise of a different destiny — one where sweetness offers refuge. But Pedro’s return reignites a forbidden passion that defies rules and traditions. Against the backdrop of a Mexico marked by violence and social transformation, traumas, losses, and secrets push every character to confront their limits and decide how much they’re willing to risk for love and freedom. Amid the magic of the kitchen and the strength of their emotions, Tita and Pedro discover that some loves are meant to burn forever.

February 16

Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 17

Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)

February 19

Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original): The city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder. The two-part documentary explores the shifting landscape of a mysterious killing, a toxic relationship, a vulnerable victim and the unreliable accounts of two ex-lovers on trial for their lives.

February 20

Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dead of Winter: A grief-stricken loner (Emma Thompson) caught in a brutal Minnesotan blizzard discovers a young woman imprisoned by a desperate armed couple, forcing this unlikely hero into a dangerous fight for her and the victim’s survival. Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)

Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original): The first Italian HBO Original series tells the dramatic story of TV host Enzo Tortora, who became the protagonist of a horrific judicial ordeal.

Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)

February 24

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)

February 25

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

February 27

Paddington 2

