Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2026

We are just a few days away from a new month and with that comes new movies and television shows on different streaming services. While Peacock, Hulu, and Netflix have all previously revealed their February lineups, HBO Max has now followed suit, giving subscribers a look at what’s coming in the next few weeks and February is shaping up to be a good month with a wide variety of programming.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In terms of original programming, HBO Max has quite a few things coming in February, with the debut of the new late-night series Neighbors and a new season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In terms of other programming being added to the platform, look for a good mix of classics, such as 1932’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and more recent fare, such as Insidious: Chapter 3. Read on for a full list of everything coming to HBO Max in February.
February 1st
42
2073
Aftermath
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Betrayed (1944)
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
Captains Courageous (1937)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Ferdinand
Get Him to the Greek
Get Him to the Greek: Unrated
The Harvey Girls
Honky Tonk
Hop (2011)
Inconceivable
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jezebel
Just Mercy
Key Largo
King Solomon’s Mines
Kitty Foyle
Lady Be Good
Laughing Sinners
The Life of Emile Zola
Life of Pi
Lone Star
The Lost Husband
Love & Basketball
Love Happens
MacGruber
MacGruber: Unrated
Malcolm X
Marie Antoinette
Masterminds
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mister Roberts
Mrs. Miniver
My Blind Brother
My Cousin Rachel
National Velvet
The Notebook
Now, Voyager
One Way Passage
Open Water
The Perfect Match
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Robin Hood (2010)
The Search
The Shape of Water
Silver River
The Spectacular Now
Story of Louis Pasteur
Strike Up the Band
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Modern Age
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Vacation from Marriage
Watch on the Rhine
Westbound
The Woman in Red
Wuthering Heights (1939)
The Yearling
Zola
February 2
Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)
The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
February 3
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)
February 5
The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)
February 6
Batwheels, Season 3B
Boys Go to Jupiter: A teenager in suburban Florida desperately hustles to make $5,000 in this dreamy and surreal animated coming-of-age story.
February 7
Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11
February 8
Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)
February 9
East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)
February 10
90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)
February 12
Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)
The Pope’s Exorcist
February 13
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)
February 15
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)
Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original): In the final season, Tita finds in Dr. Brown the promise of a different destiny — one where sweetness offers refuge. But Pedro’s return reignites a forbidden passion that defies rules and traditions. Against the backdrop of a Mexico marked by violence and social transformation, traumas, losses, and secrets push every character to confront their limits and decide how much they’re willing to risk for love and freedom. Amid the magic of the kitchen and the strength of their emotions, Tita and Pedro discover that some loves are meant to burn forever.
February 16
Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
February 17
Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)
February 19
Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original): The city of Louisville, Kentucky, known for its historic Victorian architecture and birthplace of the mirrored glitterball, proves to be an unlikely backdrop for a dark tale of murder. The two-part documentary explores the shifting landscape of a mysterious killing, a toxic relationship, a vulnerable victim and the unreliable accounts of two ex-lovers on trial for their lives.
February 20
Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dead of Winter: A grief-stricken loner (Emma Thompson) caught in a brutal Minnesotan blizzard discovers a young woman imprisoned by a desperate armed couple, forcing this unlikely hero into a dangerous fight for her and the victim’s survival. Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)
Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original): The first Italian HBO Original series tells the dramatic story of TV host Enzo Tortora, who became the protagonist of a horrific judicial ordeal.
Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)
February 24
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)
February 25
Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)
Lost Women of Alaska (ID)
February 27
Paddington 2
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!