Andre Braugher Cause of Death Revealed

This week, film and television fans were shocked and saddened by the news that Andre Braugher had passed away at age 61. The actor was best known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. When the news of Braugher's death was released earlier this week, it was revealed the actor suffered from a brief illness. A representative for Braugher confirmed with Deadline that he died from lung cancer.

After the news of Braugher's passing was revealed, NBC Entertainment issued a statement, remembering him as the "actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be." "In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We will miss him tremendously," the statement added.

Many of Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine collaborators also took to social media to pay their respects to the actor.

"Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heartbroken by the news of his passing. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, and then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it," executive producers and co-creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dan Goor and Michael Schur, said in a statement to Deadline. "But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile… he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile. Our thoughts and love go to his beautiful, amazing family, whom he loved more than anything. We are grateful for the time we had with him."

You can read more from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast here.

Andre Braugher's Last Project Remains Unfinished:

Braugher was expected to appear in The Residence, a new murder-mystery drama produced by Shondaland for Netflix. The Residence only filmed four episodes out of its eight after pausing production during the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that occurred this year. Production on The Residence was expected to resume on January 2nd, but it is currently unclear if that schedule will continue or if they still plan to proceed with the project without Braugher.

The Residence is set in the "upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs" of the White House. Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective, arrives on the premises in order to solve a murder that happened during the state dinner. During the investigation, interpersonal conflicts between 157 personnel of the residence start to unfold.

The series is also set to star Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Spencer Garrett, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

Our thoughts are with Braugher's family and friends at this difficult time.