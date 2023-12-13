Andre Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Pay Tribute to TV's Funniest Captain

Tributes have started pouring in from the cast and creatives behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine in honor of the late Andre Braugher. The actor passed away at the age of 61 on Monday after a brief illness, which caught Hollywood, fans, and those who worked closely alongside him, by surprise. Braugher was a renowned actor for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with his cast and crew on the latter sharing kind words on his passing. From co-stars Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero to executive producers and co-creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dan Goor and Michael Schur, Braugher's passing really hit home.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," Terry Crews wrote on Instagram. "This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you."

He continued, "Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like." Crews played Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and worked alongside Braugher's Captain Raymond Holt throughout their tenure on the sitcom.

"Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heartbroken by the news of his passing. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, and then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it," Goor and Schur said in a statement to Deadline. "But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile… he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile. Our thoughts and love go to his beautiful, amazing family, whom he loved more than anything. We are grateful for the time we had with him."

Marc Evans Jackson, who played Braugher's husband on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also shared a statement with the outlet on Braugher's death. "Andre Braugher was a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend, and a force," Jackson said. "Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much."

"Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones," Chelsea Peretti wrote in an Instagram post. "Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't."

Detective Hitchcock and Scully actors Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also posted tribute to Braugher on Instagram. "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer," Blocker wrote. "I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

"An actor prepares...," wrote Miller with a behind-the-scenes, black-and-white photo of Braugher preparing for a scene. "Sending love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99"

NBC and Universal Television, who saved Brooklyn Nine-Nine from cancellation, released a joint statement: "Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We will miss him tremendously."

As for Fox, the network that originally aired the show, its statement reads, "Everyone at Fox is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher," read the statement. "He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre's family and loved ones at this time."