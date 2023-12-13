Andre Braugher's Final TV Series Remains Unfinished After His Death

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Andre Braugher, after the Emmy-winning actor passed away at the age of 61 on Monday. Braugher was known for a number of beloved television appearances on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, and new details have come to light about his final onscreen performance. According to new reports, Braugher was next expected to appear in The Residence, a new murder-mystery drama produced by Shondaland for Netflix. As it turns out, The Residence has only filmed four episodes out of its eight-episode order, after having paused production during the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes earlier this year.

Production on The Residence was expected to resume on January 2nd, although it is unclear if that will remain the case, or if the show will delay that start date in order to give the cast time to mourn. It is also unclear at this point how the series will continue filming without Braugher, and whether his character will be recast or written out of the show.

What Is The Residence About?

The Residence is set in "upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs" of the White House, Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective, arrives on the premise in order to solve a murder case happened during the state dinner. During the investigation, interpersonal conflicts between 157 personnel of the residence start to unfold.

The series will also star Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Spencer Garrett, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

What Were Andre Braugher's Movies and TV Shows?

Braugher's first onscreen role was in the Oscar-winning 1989 war drama Glory, alongside Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick. He then went on to star as Detective Winston Blake in the TV movie revival of Kojak, before getting his breakout role as Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC crime procedural Homicide: Life on the Street. Braugher starred in the role through the show's sixth season, scoring multiple Emmy nominations, and later a win in 1998. He returned to reprise his role in 2000's Homicide: The Movie. Around this time, he also starred in movies such as City of Angels, Frequency, and Poseidon.

Following Homicide: Life on the Street, Braugher's filmography included appearances on House, Hack, Men of a Certain Age, The Mist, Salt, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also co-starred on TNT's Men of a Certain Age as Own Thoreau Jr., earning two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Braugher gained a whole new generation of fans, as well as four Emmy nominations, through his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the Fox (and later NBC) sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His later roles also included appearances on The Good Fight, Spirit Untamed, and She Said.

"I've been surprised by the youth of the audience, and how sharp and how emotionally engaged they are to the storytelling," Braugher told Variety in a 2020 interview. "It makes me proud of the work that we've done collectively to tell these stories and to elicit these feelings."

h/t: Deadline