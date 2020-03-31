Andy Cohen to Do New Watch What Happens Live Episodes From Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has left television with an industry-wide shut down, but that’s not stopping some late-night hosts from making sure the show goes on even with stay at home orders and social distancing efforts. Among them is Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s Andy Cohen who is returning with new episodes filmed remotely in his New York City home despite having himself tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

According Deadline, Cohen is feeling better and will remain in quarantine. However, he will be shooting episodes remotely from home and all guests will appear via video chat. The show’s production staff will also continue working from home. The show was originally set to return on Sunday, March 22, a plan that was shelved when Cohen tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, the show returns Monday, March 30 at 11 pm ET on Bravo.

Guests on Monday’s episode are Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O’Connell. Tuesday will see Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. Wednesday will feature John Mayer while Thursday will feature Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, and Melissa and Joe Gorga. Cohen is also recording his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy from home.

Earlier this month, Cohen shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram. At the time, he had put the idea to do his show from home on hold in order to focus on his health.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen said. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen isn’t the only television host finding creative ways to keep the show running during the pandemic. Conan O’Brien is filming episodes of his talk show on an iPhone, while The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will also be shot remotely from Stephen Colbert’s home.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen returns Monday, March 30 at 11pm ET on Bravo.