Adolescence Creator’s New Netflix Show Just Arrived (And It Adapts a 71-Year-Old Dystopian Classic)

A year after the breakout success of his four-part crime drama, Adolescence creator Jack Thorne is back with his latest Netflix project. On May 4th, the complete debut season of Thorne’s anticipated adaptation of a more than 70-year-old dystopian classic dropped on the streaming platform, and it once again focuses on the turmoil of puberty, toxic masculinity, and the susceptibility of young boys to negative influences.

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Netflix’s Lord of the Flies adaptation is now streaming. The four-part series is an adaptation of William Golding’s 1954 dystopian classic novel. It centers around a group of British schoolboys stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. As they attempt to form a civilized society, their initial social order crumbles and they descend into feral anarchy and brutal violence. The series, Thorne’s first Netflix project since Adolescence and the first TV adaptation of Golding’s novel, debuted all four episodes on Netflix on May 4th.

Netflix’s Lord of the Flies Adaptation Is a Harrowing Retelling of William Golding’s Classic

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A “psychedelic, scary, brutal attack on the senses” is how Emily Baker of The i Paper described Thorne’s Lord of the Flies series. The series, which has earned a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a “Certified Fresh” distinction, is a harrowing deep dive into the darkest aspects of human nature. Each of its four episodes centers on a different boy, a refreshing way to update the source material and allowing for a more focused exploration of the internal collapse of social order and the behaviors of young people under extreme pressure. Critics have also praised the young cast for bringing raw, authentic energy to the roles, as well as composer Hans Zimmer’s score, which adds to the eerie atmosphere of the show.

General viewer reception to the adaptation has been a bit more mixed. While audiences have overwhelmingly voiced support for the young cast, particularly David McKenna’s Piggy, the intense atmosphere, and the fact that the series effectively shows the boys’ descent into savagery, Lord of the Flies has only garnered a 57% audience rating so far. Some feel that the series focuses too much on style over substance, with the use of fisheye lenses, blurred frames, and oversaturated colors ruining the experience for some, while others have felt that the backstory additions, including that of Jack, weaken elements of the novel.

Will There Be a Lord of the Flies Season 2?

With just four episodes, Lord of the Flies will be a quick and easy binge-watch. Unfortunately for those who get hooked, a second season seems incredibly unlikely. Netflix’s Lord of the Flies adaptation was released as a limited series, and given that Golding’s novel is a standalone work, there’s no further source material to pull from. Fans of Thorne’s works aren’t entirely out of luck, though, as he has confirmed that he’s working on a second season of Adolescence, though details about that have been scarce so far.

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