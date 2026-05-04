Moon Knight’s MCU Future Addressed by Head Writer & The Key Condition For Oscar Isaac’s Return [Exclusive]

Rather than relying on the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s established mythology, Moon Knight built its own claustrophobic world anchored by an impressive performance from Oscar Isaac, who portrayed the dissociative Marc Spector, the meek Steven Grant, and the ruthless Jake Lockley as three entirely distinct people sharing one body. Critics and audiences rewarded the creative gamble, with the show getting high Rotten Tomatoes scores and becoming the most in-demand U.S. series premiere of the first quarter of 2022. Moon Knight also received nine Emmy nominations and a Saturn Award, cementing the series as one of the most acclaimed installments in Multiversal Saga. However, four years later, Isaac has not reprised the role, and Marvel Studios has announced no formal plans for the character’s return. Moon Knight creator, Jeremy Slater, revealed some of the reasons for that hiatus in an exclusive interview with ComicBook for Mortal Kombat II.

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“The contract Oscar Isaac signed was very much like, we will do more stories when we find stories that he is creatively excited to tell,” Slater explained. “They can just sort of snap their fingers and summon him back for another adventure. He’s really creatively involved in the future of that character. So I would imagine part of the challenge, and part of the joy over there, is finding: what stories does Oscar want to explore, and how does he want that character to be used? What’s something that would entice him to get back and play in that sandbox one more time?” Based on Slater’s insights, it might take some time for Marvel Studios to figure out a story that’s good enough to bring Isaac back, on top of all the logistical hurdles of working with A-list talent. However, Isaac is emotionally attached to the character, which means the wait will likely be worth it.

Where Can Moon Knight Show Up Next in the MCU?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The first season of Moon Knight was deliberately structured as a self-contained narrative with minimal connections to the wider MCU. That creative decision gave it tonal freedom but also left it without the crossover hooks that typically propel Marvel characters into future projects. Still, the series finale formally introduces Jake Lockley as a lethal third alter still bound to the Egyptian god Khonshu, a storyline that’s still unresolved. A second season focusing on Jake Lockle could justify Isaac’s return.

On top of that, the collapse of the standalone Blade film has expanded the possibilities for where Marc Spector resurfaces. The long-troubled Mahershala Ali vehicle is rumored to be dead after years of director changes, script overhauls, and stalled pre-production. With the solo film off the table, industry whispers now point to Marvel pivoting toward Midnight Sons, a supernatural ensemble that, in the comics, typically assembles Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, and Elsa Bloodstone to confront occult-level threats. Many of those characters are already embedded in the MCU, and Oscar Isaac himself has publicly expressed enthusiasm for the concept.

“You know, if they did a second season, I doubt I would be creatively involved,” Slater candidly told us. “I don’t have any inside information in terms of where the character is. I haven’t talked to Marvel in three years at this point. I don’t know. Is there gonna be a Moon Knight movie? Is there gonna be a Midnight Sons movie? Is there gonna be a season 2? I’m as much in the dark as everyone else.” Despite that distance, Slater says he’s “very hopeful and optimistic that we will see him again at some point, because I think he [Isaac] had fun, you know. He was proud of it and was happy that a lot of fans responded positively. So, I would be surprised if we didn’t see him again, but that’s just me speculating as a fan.”

Mortal Kombat II, which Slater writes and produces, will hit theaters on May 8th.

Would you prefer Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight to return for another solo project or as part of the Midnight Sons? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!