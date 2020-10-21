New Animaniacs Trailer Reveals First Look at Pinky and the Brain

✖

The Animaniacs are back. After releasing the first clip from the reboot series at New York Comic Con Metaverse, Hulu today released a new trailer. The trailer goes meta on the concept of Hollywood reboots before going to offer a glimpse at the Warners' signature zany humor and the first look at Pinky and the Brain. You can watch the full trailer above. From Hulu, "They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination."

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Animaniacs star Rob Paulson about the reboots series. "Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back, and so are Pinky and the Brain," the actor said. "Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters, and I get why the producers do it. I totally get it. I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn't mean that the show's going to be a hit. You've got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they're celebrities or not.

"We also know it's a very high bar. On top of that, we also know that we have an unprecedented circumstance, in which people who are a little bit, they've kind of got their arms folded. They go, 'Okay, let's see what you've got,' and well, we're accepting the challenge."

He continued, "Steven [Spielberg] gets that, and he's still willing to do i. "Moreover, Hulu is willing to spend the money one it. As I said, I appreciate you letting me, giving the opportunity to say my piece. But trust me, there will always be people who are going to be disappointed… "But there was a man who was president and a much greater human than I, who said, 'You can't please all the people all the time,' He said it in a much bigger context than I, but the same is true in showbiz, you know?"

The Animaniacs reboot debuts on Hulu on November 20th. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

