The Afterparty Season 2 Teaser Confirms New Premiere Date on Apple TV+

The Afterparty is coming back for Season 2 from Apple TV+. The fan-favorite got a new image and a description rom the streamer. On Wednesday, July 12, fans can gather around to see what Academy Award-winning directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord have to show for their acclaimed series. There will be 10 episodes and one a week until the season comes to a close on September 6. Talent like Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong are in the mix. Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, and Sam Richardson are all returning as well. There's a new case to be solved, and new genres to be parodied. So, the game is already afoot, and we all benefit from the everlasting chaos that surrounds these characters.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes the series overall: "From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of "The Afterparty" explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

A Bunch Of New Shows For Apple TV+

Riding the high of Ted Lasso, and fan-favorites like See, Apple TV+ is trying to bring in all sorts of new shows for viewers. Early returns are promising with series like Shrinking driving a lot of conversation online. You can be another season of The Afterparty will probably help bolster the ranks as well. Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow also has audiences intrigued. Check out what the executives had to say about their push for new shows at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour right here.

"Each year, we look forward to delivering even more compelling, premium stories from today's most talented and masterful storytellers, and this year is no different," said Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming, Apple TV+. "Whether it's new seasons of culture-moving and award-winning shows, or new stories that have the power to captive global audiences and are rooted in humanity, there's something for everyone to look forward to watching on Apple TV+."

