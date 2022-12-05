Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.

"I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team," said star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw. "I love playing Sophie and I can't wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it's incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London."

"This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world – I can't wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two," said creator Veronica West. "It's been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey!"

The first season of Surface, set in high-end San Francisco, sent Sophie on a mission to discover her own secrets, unearthing a multitude of sins that ranged all the way from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity. While Season 1 answered the question of who Sophie really was, Season 2 will tell us why. Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from? The season one ensemble cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine are also collaborating on other projects, including the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on The New York Times bestselling novel and executive produced by and starring Jennifer Garner; My Kind of Country, a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for the platform; Season 3 of the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series The Morning Show; and, the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning series Truth Be Told, which will star Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union.

Surface is created by Veronica West, who wrote the original series, and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller directed four episodes of the first season, including the pilot. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.