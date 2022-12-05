M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 4 Full Trailer Released

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been telling a twisted tale on the small screen in the Apple TV+ series Servant, with the upcoming Season 4 set to be its last. A full trailer for the forthcoming season hints at even more confounding and unsettling mysteries unfolding in these episodes, with the conclusion of this journey sure to reveal long-awaited answers while also introducing even more mysteries. Whatever the future holds for the series, audiences will sure be left guessing right up until the final moments. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 of Servant below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.

Following its suspenseful Season 3 finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black.

Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

This isn't the only exciting experience on the horizon for fans of the filmmaker, as February will see the release of his latest feature film Knock at the Cabin.

That film is described, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

Season 4 of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023. Knock at the Cabin lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.

