Stephen King, J.J. Abrams Developing New Horror Anthology Series

✖

Stephen King and J.J. Abrams' creative partnership is about to continue in a major way. During a TCA event for the pair's latest collaboration, an Apple TV+ miniseries adapting King's novel Lisey's Story, King revealed (via The Wrap) that he has spoken with Abrams about potentially working on a new horror anthology series. While it's unknown exactly where the anthology series would end up -- or what kind of stories it would be adapting -- King teased that the project would involve "tiny horrors."

"I've talked with JJ Abrams a lot about a possible anthology series of tiny horrors,” King said. “We got really down and dirty about it and talked about things that were really, really scary.”

King and Abrams -- particularly, Abrams' Bad Robot production company -- have worked together on multiple occasions, beginning with Hulu's adaptation of King's time-traveling novel 11.22.63. Abrams also executive produced Castle Rock, Hulu's two-season anthology series that saw King's various fictional characters share a single universe. The pair have also reunited for Lisey's Story, with Bad Robot producing the upcoming Julianne Moore-led miniseries.

"I've got a creative relationship with J.J. Abrams that goes back to Lost, when Entertainment Weekly put us together and we had a talk about that show,” King explained. “A bunch of us went out and saw a scary movie and I’ve been in touch with J.J. since then.”

“[Bad Robot has] got a great organization, and they give great Christmas presents at the end of the year,” King joked. “I love working with them. It’s been a great relationship.”

Lisey's Story focuses on Lisey (Moore) coping with her husband's (Clive Owen) death years earlier and the threats that emerge when confronting that prospect. During the same event, King argued that Lisey's Story further proves that none of his works are considered "unfilmable."

"Be all the way in, as much as possible, or be all the way out," King detailed during a TCA event about his approach to adaptations of his work, per The Hollywood Reporter. "There's been a lot of projects [where it's like] step back, write books, maybe something will come along, a passion project, and this was that, a passion project."

What do you think of Stephen King and J.J. Abrams potentially teaming up for a new anthology series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Lisey's Story is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ sometime this summer.