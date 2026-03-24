Apple TV’s Sci-fi Masterpiece Officially Renewed for Another Season (But There’s Bad News)

Apple TV has made a name for itself compared to other streaming services by satisfying a major genre fanbase, catering to science fiction fans. Not only have they been doing this for years, but Apple TV shows no signs of stopping, especially after the runaway success of Pluribus last year, which quickly became its biggest show of all-time (and that’s on top of shows like Severance, Invasion, and Silo). Even right now, Apple TV is debuting new episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, delivering a kaiju-themed sci-fi series and expanding the Monsterverse in a major way.

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Today, however, Apple TV comes bearing both good news and bad news about its best sci-fi series. The streamer has confirmed in a press release that the hit drama For All Mankind has officially been renewed for a sixth season. That’s the good news. As for the bad news, the streamer has confirmed that the upcoming For All Mankind Season 6 will officially be the final season for the show. This news comes after a long publicized seven-season plan from the show’s creators; however, co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi now seem to think that the sixth season will be the ideal place to complete their alternate history story.

Apple TV Renews For All Mankind for Sixth and Final Season

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind was one of the initial launch titles for Apple TV+ as a streaming service back in 2019. The series, which details an extensive alternate history that begins with one minor change, the Russians beating America to put a man on the moon, has resulted in one of the most unique and inventive dramas of the streaming age. Not only does the series offer fresh faces with every season as the story grows, but For All Mankind also reveals how minor changes have far-reaching consequences across history.

“Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” Wolpert and Nedivi said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

News of For All Mankind‘s renewal comes just days before the show returns for its much-anticipated fifth season. The new episodes of For All Mankind not only make the show the longest-running series in Apple TV’s history, but will give the streamer its first full franchise as a spin-off series, Star City, which will premiere this May and deliver a major expansion to the narrative of the show. Confirmation that For All Mankind is officially ending, however, could signal that Star City could fill the gap for fans, with the series creators already confirming there are ideas in place for the show to continue beyond the first season.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, teased the upcoming For All Mankind Season 6, calling the final batch of episodes an “exhilarating conclusion” and confirming that the final season will premiere next year. Apple TV has also confirmed that production on For All Mankind Season 6 will begin soon.

In the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind, the story will pick up ten years after Season 4, set against the backdrop of the 2010s. One assumes that For All Mankind Season 6 will follow a similar trajectory and be set in the 2020s, aligning with our present timeline and thus giving the show a good place to conclude.