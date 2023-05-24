Arrow Star David Ramsey Breaks Silence After Justice U Spinoff Canceled at The CW

With the series finale of The Flash set to debut this week, there's a lot of curiosity surrounding if, and how, The CW's Arrowverse of shows could continue. One long-running possibility was Justice U, a proposed spinoff that would star David Ramsey in his previous role of John Diggle / Spartan, as he trains a generation of new superheroes. Late last week, it was confirmed that The CW has stopped development on Justice U and on any other potential pilots previously teased by the network — but it sounds like Ramsey has not completely given up hope that Diggle's story will be told elsewhere.

"CW decided to pass on all their shows in development," Ramsey told The Cosmic Circus. "Justice U was one of them. Would it have been great? Of course. I think Diggle has a lot of story left, Lantern ring or not. But again, there is Superman and Lois, which, again, CW hasn't made a decision on. A version of John Diggle exists within that mythos. We'll see what happens there."

"There were a few [characters in the works,] but I'm still not at liberty to talk about that," Ramsey continued. "And the reason why is because it belongs to Warner Brothers. Even though it was Warner Brothers produced for CW, it's still a Warner Brothers show, and I'm not quite sure what they're going to do with that. I know what CW decided to do, but I don't know what Warner Brothers is gonna do."

What is Justice U about?

In Justice U, after spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.

"Obviously he has the deepest history with Flash because he knows all the characters on Flash. So, every time he appears on these shows, he fits within the storytelling of that specific episode," Ramsey told ComicBook.com in 2021. "But he's kind of hiding something in his back pocket. And we started telling that on Batwoman. They kind of have these headaches that he's kind of there to see a doctor. Ultimately, what he saw in the box, he declined the invitation to. That decision has consequences. And we start telling ultimately, his cosmic destiny if you will, his kind of galactic destiny if you will. We begin to tell the consequences of denying that through this kind of crossover that we're doing."

