Arrowverse Alum Joins 911 Season 7 in Key Role

Arrowverse alum Rick Cosnett is headed to 9-1-1. According to Deadline, Cosnett, who played Eddie Thawne/Cobalt Blue on The CW's The Flash. Cosnett is set to guest star as Julian Enes, a character described as a "charismatic cruise director" as part of a key arc in the series' upcoming Season 7. The season is set on a cruise ship, with things picking up after the events of the Season 6 finale which saw Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) head off on a honeymoon cruise.

Here's how the Season 7 premiere is described by ABC: "Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together." Season 7 of 9-1-1 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 14th at 8/7c, leading into the Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premiere.

As was mentioned above, Cosnett is known for his role as Eddie Thawne on The Flash. The actor, who departed in Season 1, returned for The CW series' final season to reprise his role as Eddie and finally deliver on the long-held fan theory that Eddie would eventually become Cobalt Blue. Cosnett also played Dr. Wes Maxfield on The CW's The Vampire Diaries, and Elias Harper on ABC's Quantico. He next appears in Apple TV's Palm Royale.

9-1-1 Moves to ABC for Season 7

Last spring, it was announced that FOX had opted not to renew 9-1-1 — then its highest-rated scripted series — but that ABC had stepped in and picked the series up for Season 7.

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," FOX said in a statement when the move was announced. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

FOX's CEO Rob Wade would later confirm that 9-1-1's cancellation on the network ended up being financially driven and that the cost of making the series had become too much to justify the returns.

"We felt moving forward into what is really a new era of television, the economics weren't going to pan out for this show for us," Wade said last year. He went on to explain that the "business model wasn't right for us." The spinoff series, 9-1-1: Lone Star will continue on FOX.

Who Stars in 9-1-1?

In addition to Bassett and Krause, 9-1-1 stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. The series was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. Bassett, Krause, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel, and Juan Carlos Coto serve as executive producers.