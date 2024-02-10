ABC Renews One of Its Best Series

It looks like class won't be dismissed at Abbott Elementary anytime soon. On Saturday during the Television Critics Association press tour, ABC announced that the popular comedy series has been renewed for Season 4. The series' renewal comes soon after Abbott Elementary's Season 3 premiere. The series returned on Wednesday after being delayed due to the 2023 writers and actors strikes. The Season 3 premiere pulled in solid ratings for ABC, with the premiere hitting an average of 2.8 million viewers across live + same day data according to Nielsen.

Season 3 kicked off with a two-part opener which caught the story up as to what went on in the first part of the school year — thus explaining delay due to the strikes — while also offered some major surprises including Janine (Quinta Brunson) accepting a fellowship with the Philadelphia school district as well as surprising marriage proposal for another character.

"Her hair is different. She's dressing different," Brunson recently told Variety. "We see immediately what kind of growth has happened for her in the past five months," she says. "From what I've seen online or from people I've talked to, they have no idea. They're not guessing what happens. And for people who have seen it already, there's alarm on their faces."

What is Abbott Elementary About?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Abbott Elementary at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary recently won big at the Emmy Awards. Series creator and star Brunson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. The series has previously won other Emmy Awards for Season 1, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson for the series' pilot episode.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC.

