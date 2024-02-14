Grey's Anatomy Star Reveals First Look, Episode Date for Arizona's Return

Just days after the announcement that Jessica Capshaw is returning to Grey's Anatomy, we're getting our first look. On Wednesday, Capshaw took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on set of Grey's Anatomy as she reprises her role as pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins. The photo features a closeup of Capshaw in scrubs, a surgical mask, and a floral scrub cap and the caption also revealed exactly when fans can expect to see Arizona's return: April 4th. You can check it out for yourself below.

Comments on the post have also triggered speculation that another character could also be returning — though nothing has been confirmed. Hilarie Burton Morgan commented "Girl. Meet you in the break room!" Burton Morgan played craniofacial surgeon Lauren Boswell, with whom Arizona had a one-night stand in Season 9. Capshaw last appeared in Season 14 and was among several cast members who were let go from Grey's Anatomy ahead of Season 5 — another fan favorite, Sarah Drew, was included in that though Drew has reprised her role as April Kepner a handful of times since. Capshaw first appeared in Season 5 of Grey's Anatomy in what was meant to be a three-episode arc, but ended up staying on for the rest of the season and was upped to series regular in Season 6.

Alex Landi is Returning in Season 20

In addition to Capshaw, it was recently confirmed that Alex Landi will also be returning in Season 20. Landi plays Nico Kim. Landi departed Grey's Anatomy in Season 18 when Nico and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) ended their relationship and Nico ended up taking a job with the Seattle Mariners and leaving Grey Sloan. It's not clear exactly how Nico will return to Grey's or what it could mean for the fan favorite "Schmico" relationship.

Ellen Pompeo Will Also Be Back for Season 20

Another star coming back for Season 20 is Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. Pompeo departed the medical drama as a series regular after 19 seasons last year but returned for the Season 19 finale. The Season 20 trailer has teased that she will appear in Season 20, potentially in a significant capacity, with Bailey telling Meredith that the interns are in trouble. Grey's Anatomy will return for Season 20 on Thursday, March 14th.

Grey's Anatomy Is Coming to Disney+

All 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are headed to Disney+ in March. Beginning in Spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix are set to share the co-exclusive streaming rights for Grey's Anatomy. It's part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. The arrival of Grey's Anatomy will coincide with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ with Hulu having not just the long-running drama's previous 19 seasons available to stream, but will also have new, in-season episodes of Season 20 for streaming following their broadcast on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 14th on ABC.

Are you excited for Capshaw's return as Arizona Robbins? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.