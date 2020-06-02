Arrowverse Stars Can't Believe They're Promoting Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Finale

✖

Caity Lotz has released a pitch-perfect video in support of "Swan Thong," the season five finale for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which will air on Tuesday, June 2. The video features various members of the Arrowverse family, including Stephen Amell, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, David Ramsey, and Grant Gustin, as they muddle their way through promoting the finale, under duress. The short video -- which includes "What's the name of her show? It's got the Beebo in it?" -- feels like a pretty perfect way to celebrate Legends wrapping their fifth season, as its fan- and critical-favorite status has finally dragged it away from being the ugly stepchild of the Arrowverse.

In a rare move for this season's TV shows, "Swan Thong" was the intended finale, and the Legends will get to go out on the note that the writers and producers had always planned for them -- even if we will wait almost a year to get new episodes. The teaser tells us relatively little that we didn't already know -- with the Fates in charge of the universe as it currently exists, the Legends will have to encourage humanity to rise up and retake independence from the forces of destiny.

You can check Lotz's video out below.

I had asked my Arrow-verse BFFs to help me promote tomorrow’s @TheCW_Legends finale in case people need a moment of levity. Hope this gives you a good laugh in these tuff times. I won’t be posting tomorrow so signing off in love and solidarity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WwgHRsSqX8 — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) June 2, 2020

The Encores who served as Astra's servants in the first portion of the season are going to be resurrected to face the Legends one last time. Along the way, there's a battle at a museum and Sisqo, the artist behind "The Thong Song," makes a cameo appearance, seemingly as a statue of himself.

You can check the synopsis out here:

"Swan Thong"

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust.

Legends began the season by picking up where last year left off: Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) was ruler of Hell, and wielding that power to send some of history's greatest monsters back to Earth to create chaos. The Legends were sending them back, and it went on like that for a while -- until John Constantine made a deal with Astra: he would find a way to bring back her dead mother and give her the happy childhood she never had. That's when the Fates of Greek mythology stepped in -- including Charlie/Clotho -- to reveal that the Loom of Fate had been destroyed and scattered throughout the multiverse, but now that the worlds had merged following the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the Loom was closer than it had been in thousands of years -- and the Fates couldn't wait to rewrite reality to suit them.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC's Stargirl on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.