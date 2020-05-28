Legends of Tomorrow Showrunner Reveals Potential Alternate Titles For Season 5 Finale

✖

Ahead of next week's season five finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Keto Shimizu took to social media with a photo of one of the whiteboards from the writers' room, on which there were dozens of potential titlkes for the episode. Ultimately called "Swan Thong," the episode had a number of trash, dump, and museum riffs, as well as plenty of wordplay about fate, as the primary antagonists of this season are Atropos and Lachesis, two of the three Fates of Greek mythology. Our favorites include "The Truth About Charlie," borrowed from a 2002 film that loosely adapted the 1963 Audrey Hepburn movie Charade, and "Let's Just Call it Cats."

Just imagine how much fun fans would have had making guesses about how "Let's just call it Cats" might tie to last season's "Legends of To-Meow-Meow." That alone might have been worth it for the misdirection.

You can check it out below.

This was our finale title brainstorm board. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/VKpxwtODYD — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) May 28, 2020

You can check the synopsis for the episode out below.

"Swan Thong"

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust.

Legends began the season by picking up where last year left off: Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) was ruler of Hell, and wielding that power to send some of history's greatest monsters back to Earth to create chaos. The Legends were sending them back, and it went on like that for a while -- until John Constantine made a deal with Astra: he would find a way to bring back her dead mother and give her the happy childhood she never had. That's when the Fates of Greek mythology stepped in -- including Charlie/Clotho -- to reveal that the Loom of Fate had been destroyed and scattered throughout the multiverse, but now that the worlds had merged following the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the Loom was closer than it had been in thousands of years -- and the Fates couldn't wait to rewrite reality to suit them.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC's Stargirl on The CW.

