Arthur Fans Are Heartbroken About Series' Reported Cancellation
Today might have marked the end of an era for children's television, with word getting out the Arthur will be ending its run on PBS after 25 seasons. The news was confirmed by longtime Arthur writer Kathy Waugh, who revealed on a recent episode of the Finding DW podcast that the series hasn't been in production for two years.
"Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh told the podcast, which is hosted by former DW voice actor Jason Szwimer. "I think they [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I'm not alone with that."
While the news was previously confirmed in some capacity by the series' cast and crew as far back as 2018, it looks like the news of the ending is just now starting to reach fans — and they definitely have a lot of thoughts. Ever since the news first broke, social media has been chock-full of Arthur fans reacting to the series' ending. Here are just a few of those responses.
This is some rather sad news.😭
Apparently, #PBS is cancelling #Arthur with the show having 25 seasons.
Despite me growing up with the 1st 100 episodes or till 2006, it still saddens me to hear 1 of my favorite childhood shows end. pic.twitter.com/ALMaTDxTE4— Sam Aguiar (@Samsapoping) July 27, 2021
RIP to one of the 🐐s https://t.co/zUMP2BNIep— Tone (@SoWright91) July 27, 2021
One of the best cartoon I grow up with feel sorry for the kids that won't thanks for the memories 😥 #arthur https://t.co/oAd2lmFVj9 pic.twitter.com/NTvSJNsAdQ— Pippa Farley 🌻🌵💛 (@PippaFarley) July 27, 2021
This is the darkest day. https://t.co/PaDcvVvPeo— Casey (@caseydoingart) July 27, 2021
Omg. Talk about the end of an era. This show was literally one of my favorite shows on PBS when I was a child, and what basically defined my childhood. 25 years is a long time. Wow. Thank you Arthur for giving me a great childhood. https://t.co/Wgn3OINmab— Naomi \\ᵛ 🪐 (@thats_naomi) July 27, 2021
I literally just played his theme song for my music students this morning. This is truly the end of an era. #Arthur https://t.co/b3kP6o5G1v pic.twitter.com/wQTw9oHfFE— Super Freddy Art 🏳️🌈 ✊🏾💥 ⚡️ (@SuperFreddyArt) July 27, 2021
So Arthur is officially ending. I'm not ready say goodbye to my favorite PBS childhood show that it airs before I was born. Will it run for 25 years & 25 seasons. Just going say Thank You PBS for making Arthur one of my favorite era show in 2000s to 2010s! pic.twitter.com/x8yOerzcHD— Callahan (@ThinkKopiGaming) July 27, 2021
Aight this has gone TOO FAR. https://t.co/gzr4Oe2aUM pic.twitter.com/relriz5pWA— the illest filipino boi (@silla_thekilla) July 27, 2021