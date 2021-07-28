Arthur Fans Are Heartbroken About Series' Reported Cancellation

Today might have marked the end of an era for children's television, with word getting out the Arthur will be ending its run on PBS after 25 seasons. The news was confirmed by longtime Arthur writer Kathy Waugh, who revealed on a recent episode of the Finding DW podcast that the series hasn't been in production for two years.

"Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh told the podcast, which is hosted by former DW voice actor Jason Szwimer. "I think they [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I'm not alone with that."

While the news was previously confirmed in some capacity by the series' cast and crew as far back as 2018, it looks like the news of the ending is just now starting to reach fans — and they definitely have a lot of thoughts. Ever since the news first broke, social media has been chock-full of Arthur fans reacting to the series' ending. Here are just a few of those responses.