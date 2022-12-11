Aubrey Plaza Pays Tribute to Late Parks and Recreation Star Helen Slayton-Hughes

Sadly, acting veteran Helen Slayton-Hughes passed away this week at age 92. "Helen passed away last night," her family said in a statement. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one." Slayton-Hughes had been working in Hollywood for over 40 years and made appearances in many major shows including The West Wing, NYPD Blue, and Arrested Development. However, many will know her best from her role as Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Many people have taken to social media this week to pay tribute to Slayton-Hughes, including some of her Parks and Rec co-stars. Both Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott wrote kind words about the actor on Instagram this week.

"It was always Ethel Beavers. Always. Rest in Peace Helen. You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️," Plaza wrote. "Lots of love to Helen Slayton-Hughes, her family, and to Ethel Beavers. All your friends in Pawnee will miss you❤️," Scott captioned his post. You can view their posts below:

Who Is Aubrey Plaza Playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Plaza rose to fame in Parks and Rec, and now she can be seen in many films as well as the new season of The White Lotus. Last month, it was announced that Plaza would be joining her Parks and Rec co-star Kathryn Hahn Agatha: Coven of Chaos along with as WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia. While there's no official word on who she will be playing, there are a lot of fan theories, and it's almost certain that she will be playing another witch. The star spoke with Backstage about joining the series, and how she's excited to work with Hahn again.

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos, I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character," Plaza teased. "I'll just say, speaking of manifestations... it's all coming together for me with this part. Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in Parks and Recreation 10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn."

Our condolences go out to Slayton-Hughes's family, friends, collaborators, and fans during this difficult time.