New Marvel Series Rumored to Cast Aubrey Plaza in Mystery Role

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos may have just gotten a little bit larger. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Aubrey Plaza is rumored to have joined the cast of the Marvel Studios Disney+ series in a mystery role. Per their report, Plaza's undisclosed role is said to be part of a group of supporting female characters, but no other details were provided. Plaza is perhaps best known for her role on the hit series Parks and Recreation and can currently be seen in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. Plaza has also previously appeared in another Marvel series, playing Lenny Busker in Fox's Legion. This is just the latest casting-related news for Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it was announced earlier this week that Heartstopper star Joe Locke had joined the cast as well.

Additionally, Marvel writer Megan McDonnell has joined the series' writing staff. With WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm of the spin-off, McDonnell is the fourth writer from WandaVision to join the staff of Agatha. McDonnell joins Peter Cameron, Laura Donney, and Cameron Squires as scribes who've made the jump from WandaVision to Coven of Chaos. McDonnell also handled scripting duties on Nia DaCosta's upcoming The Marvels. The series is set to begin filming in December ahead of a 2024 release.

Will the Scarlet Witch be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Elizabeth Olsen has said there are no immediate plans for her Wanda Maximoff to appear in Coven of Chaos given the character's demise at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said told Entertainment Tonight last month. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

In a separate interview with Variety, Olsen added that she hopes Maximoff will get her redemption at some point in the future of the MCU.

"Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes. Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

