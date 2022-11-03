Agatha: Coven of Chaos Fan Theory Teases Aubrey Plaza's Surprising Role

Aubrey Plaza is the latest actor to join the ever-growing cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The Parks and Rec alumnus will join the likes of Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield on the ensemble of the upcoming Disney+ show but other than that, details regarding the series remain scarce. In fact, the role Plaza will be playing in the series isn't yet publicly known, leading fans to speculate what character from the massive Marvel stable she'll end up playing. While some think she could play a major magic character such as Morgan le Fay, one new fan theory is gaining traction online.

If you think back to the days of WandaVision, many hoped Evan Peters could end up playing a version of Nicolas Scratch, the son of Agatha Harkness (Hahn) in the source material. But what if—just think about it for a second—Plaza could be playing a gender-swapped version of the character? Nicole Scratch has a nice ring to it.

Who is Nick Scratch?

Outside of being a nickname for the Devil, Nicholas Scratch is another one of Marvel's many magic users. He's typically depicted as a supervillain that appears opposite the Fantastic Four or Hellcat. He's arguably more known, however, for being the ringleader of Salem's Seven, a team of his children that fled Salem due to fears of persecution during the Salem Witch Trials. They subsequently settled in a town called New Salem on the West Coast and protected the encampment with magic. Does that sound familiar at all?

Though Hahn and Plaza are close to each other in age, that shouldn't be a worry given they're both playing sorcerers who've lived for quite some time. It is, after all, a show based on magic and comic books.

When is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be released?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to hit Disney+ at some point towards the end of next year or early 2024.