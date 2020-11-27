The Mandalorian Fans Are Losing It Over Getting to See Ahsoka Tano in Live-Action Star Wars Series

Tomorrow's all-new episode of The Mandalorian is shaping up to be one of the biggest not only of the entire series, but perhaps one of the most talked about moments in Star Wars franchise history. Fans expect that this next episode will be the one that features the live-action debut of the fan-favorite Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano. Name checked already in an earlier episode, a rumor arrived online this week that the title for the episode is "The Jedi," seemingly confirming we'll see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) come in contact with Tano and deliver The Child (aka Baby Yoda) to her care.

Even though the episode won't be available for a few more hours, fans are already freaking out about the prospect of seeing the character. It was previously reported that actress Rosario Dawson would play the part of Tano in the series, seemingly replacing voice actress Ashley Eckstein who has played the character since her debut. Not only does all the above evidence have fans hyped, that Ahsoka's creator Dave Filoni directed the episode seems to be the confirmation for many. In a previous interview Filoni wouldn't confirm or deny that this is happening.

"I couldn’t speak to anything at this point," Filoni said in an interview with Deadline earlier this year. "I have a lot of ideas and I’m really fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting. First for me there’s a story and then I have to decide what’s the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point."

Filoni continued, "Right now I’m really enjoying the collaboration I have with Jon Favreau on Mandalorian. We’re having a great time making that show, and you know, we’ll see. But first, before I decide where it’s going to go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell, and invest my time in, because it’s a lot. I mean, there’s a lot riding on everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I get it right. I’m learning, you know."

Well the hype train has already left the station Dave, and we've collected some of the best tweets about it bellow!

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+

