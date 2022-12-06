Batgirl Director Shares Awesome Batman Beyond Art

Batgirl director Adil El Arbi posted some awesome Batman Beyond art on Instagram this week. The images showcase a number of designs for Terry McGinnis's Batsuit. A lot of DC Comics fans have been begging for an adaption of the animated series for years. Seeing some of these creators celebrating the character has to make people feel good about it all. James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading the charge for DC Films now and it seems like the filmmaker is open to all possibilities when it comes to the future of the franchise. So, hope springs eternal. Check out the post down below!

Batman Beyond star Will Friedle spoke to CinemaBlend about the prospect of a live-action role last year. "Who knows? We've been hearing we're going to do more episodes, we've been hearing we're going to do more movies, we've been hearing that since we ended in 2000," Friedle said. "We've also heard 19 different times they're doing live-action movies. Who knows? My guess is we'll see Terry McGinnis again in some form, but as of now, I've heard nothing about it. But I have to imagine at some point in the future, they will do some live-action [project] or they will do something animated. We just haven't heard about it yet."

I wouldn't mind at all if the DCU Batman situation ends up being Batfamily members, Bruce Wayne as a mentor, and Terry McGinnis as Batman.



"About twice a year, something explodes on the internet about, 'Hey, they're doing more episodes of Batman Beyond,' and I will then call Gary [Miereanu] and go, 'Is this true?' And he'll go, 'No, no, we haven't heard about any of this.' And then another six months will go by, and they'll go, 'Now they're doing it! They're doing a live-action [project], they're casting for Terry McGinnis.' And I'll call Gary and he'll go, 'No, no, this is all rumors.' And that has been happening for 15 years now," he added. "So I'm sure it'll happen in some way, shape or form in the future, I just don't know when or how."

The WBD CEO had some thoughts on what the future could bring. "We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality," Zaslav said earlier this year about DC Films' strategy going forward. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a [financial] quarter, we're not going to release a film [if it's not working]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?"

