Batman Beyond Star Will Friedle Speaks Out on Returning for New Projects

Batman Beyond's Will Friedle addressed all that chatter about another project in that universe. It's no secret that fans would love to see the voice actor get the chance to be Terry McGinnis again. Well, CinemaBlend got the chance to ask Friedle about the prospect of being Batman again. He says he's totally down, but the entire team behind the beloved Warner Bros. cartoon has been down this road before. The voice actor explained that there's probably going to be a project in the future. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be providing the voice for it. Check out his full comments on this situation right here down below.

"Who knows? We've been hearing we're going to do more episodes, we've been hearing we're going to do more movies, we've been hearing that since we ended in 2000," he said. "We've also heard 19 different times they're doing live-action movies. Who knows? My guess is we'll see Terry McGinnis again in some form, but as of now, I've heard nothing about it. But I have to imagine at some point in the future, they will do some live-action [project] or they will do something animated. We just haven't heard about it yet."

"About twice a year, something explodes on the internet about, 'Hey, they're doing more episodes of Batman Beyond,' and I will then call Gary [Miereanu] and go, 'Is this true?' And he'll go, 'No, no, we haven't heard about any of this.' And then another six months will go by, and they'll go, 'Now they're doing it! They're doing a live-action [project], they're casting for Terry McGinnis.' And I'll call Gary and he'll go, 'No, no, this is all rumors.' And that has been happening for 15 years now," Friedle continued. "So I'm sure it'll happen in some way, shape or form in the future, I just don't know when or how."

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey says he wants to play the character. "Yeah, I really wanna do Batman Beyond. There was a cartoon, years ago, called Batman Beyond, and I really wanna adapt that into a TV show," he explained. "I wanna do that so bad. I think it would be a really cool spin on a younger Batman. I know Rob Pattinson is doing the new one right now and he's younger but not as young as me. I think it would be cool to do a take on old Batman being this mentor to a younger Batman."

