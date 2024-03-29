Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City LEGO Set Is About To Get Its First Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO is celebrating 85 years of DC Comics' Batman and they've chosen what many consider to be the best version of the character to do it. Of course, we're talking about Batman: The Animated Series, and the first LEGO set inspired by the show probably isn't what you would have expected. Using 4120 pieces, fans can build a 3D recreation of the Gotham City skyline complete with loads of Easter eggs. The set will also include minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn.

Features of the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) LEGO set include brick-built locations and from the series such as Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, Wayne Manor, the Batcave and more. You'll also be able to view what's happening inside these locations thanks to 15 removable panels. Naturally, Batmobile and Batwing vehicles are included in the display along with a Bat Signal.

Note that the LEGO Gotham City set can be mounted on a wall or stood on a surface using a flip-out stand when complete, making it something of a hybrid between a LEGO Art set and the Batman Batcave shadowbox that they released last year. It will also come with two sets of instructions for those that would enjoy sharing the build with another Batman fan.

Already sold on it? Of course you are. LEGO insiders will be able to order one starting on March 31st / April 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99, and we expect that the early allotment will go quickly. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. Additional stock will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on April 4th. While you're at it, make sure to check out the first D&D LEGO set, which is going to be the other big release for April 2024.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. A full list of new LEGO sets for March 1st 2024 can be found here. Of course, this Batman: The Animated Series set won't be the only way that Warner Bros. Discovery celebrates 85 years of Batman in 2024. Expect many new announcements and product drops, which may or may not include additional Batman LEGO sets.

Batman: The Animated Series spawned the DC Animated Universe — the shared continuity of Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Batman Beyond, and Justice League Unlimited — and ended its original run after 85 episodes in 1995. In 1997, the series continued with another 24 episodes as The New Batman Adventures, featuring Gotham City's crime-fighting team of Batman, the Tim Drake Robin (Mathew Valencia), Batgirl (Tara Strong), and Nightwing (Loren Lester).